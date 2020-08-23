Secret Flatline buff discovered in Apex Legends Season 6

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber Zeus has shed light on "secret" weapon changes made by Respawn in the recent Season 6 update, specifically pertaining to the VK-47 Flatline.

As has become customary with the world's largest games, fans now expect the biggest meta shakeups with the launch of new seasons. This proved the case once again with Apex Legends Season 6, which went live on August 18 and introduced Rampart to the fray.

The full patch notes also confirmed legend adjustments, weapon tuning and World's Edge map changes.

However, some players have claimed that secret weapon balancing changes flew under the patch notes. One weapon that remained absent from the update's official changes was the VK-47 Flatline, the heavy ammunition AR that deals significant damage in exchange for moderate recoil.

Secret Flatline recoil change

In an August 21 YouTube video, popular Apex player Zeus confirms these rumors, stating that the VK-47 Flatline received a reduction to its horizontal recoil.

The Flatline has always been a high-damage weapon in Apex, but is balanced by its fairly choppy recoil. This appears to have changed in Season 6 though, as Zeus and other Flatline players suggest it's received a major reduction in its sideways kick.

"Now this wasn't in any patch notes," he said, "but they definitely made a change to the Flatline. It now has less sideways recoil. It's not a conspiracy theory, I'm not the only one saying it. Multiple Flatline users have come out about this, and it is a fact."

Many players are convinced that the Flatline was buffed in the Season 6 update, despite its omission from Respawn's official patch notes.

We have seen other battle royales, namely Fortnite and Warzone, also omit certain changes from their patch notes, sometimes to players' annoyance.

We will, of course, update you if Respawn break their silence regarding the Flatline's "secret" buff, or if any more changes that did not feature in the patch notes are uncovered.