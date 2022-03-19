Genius Apex Legends pro Lifeline rework idea steals ability from Gibraltar

Cloud9 Apex Legends pro Jamison ‘PVPX’ Moore was left wondering why Gibraltar has an ability that would better suit Lifeline, and it turns out some players want a change.

With each Apex Legends character having their own unique set of abilities, it’s not uncommon to see fans and players chime in with their own suggestions for change.

Over the last few years, players have thrown out countless amounts of ideas for changes, and Respawn have taken plenty of feedback on board. Though they can’t outright copy every good suggestion, the devs have been able to twist some of them a little bit so that they work in-game.

Sometimes though, the suggestions aren’t for something completely new, but rather why one legend has an ability that would better suit a different character – and that includes both Gibraltar and Lifeline.

While some players have pondered the ability swap before, Cloud9’s PVPX highlighted the fact that Gibraltar is able to quickly pick teammates back up and Lifeline is not – despite being a healing support character.

“Why does the left character have fast revive and the right character does not?” he asked, and it didn’t take long for fans to agree that a change could be made.

“Just give Lifeline her fast manual res with shield plus 25% faster healing,” suggested one player. “They HAVE to rework Lifeline. The whole idea with the combat res(?) just doesn’t work, it was op now its wayyy too situational but most of the time, useless,” added another.

Why does the left character have fast revive and the right character does not pic.twitter.com/fSVvoZnXWb — C9 PVPX (@PVPX_) March 17, 2022

Other players claimed that giving Lifeline a quicker revive would maybe make her a little too overpowered, seeing as she is already able to revive two teammates at once.

“Gibraltar uses a tactical with a cooldown and Lifeline uses a passive with no cooldown. Having back-to-back fast revives is too strong,” said one. “If she did have fast revive, everyone would cry about it,” added another.

While the swap would make sense for Lifeline’s persona, only Respawn can make the call on that front, and it would take some balancing. So, don’t expect a change anytime soon.