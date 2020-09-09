Best tips for using Pathfinder's Grapple in Apex Legends

Pathfinder can greatly open up the Apex Legends battlefield with his Grappling Hook and Zipline Gun. The Forward Scout has an incredibly mobile ability kit, and one clever player has compiled the best ways to use them throughout the Arena.

Since the start of Apex Legends, people have gravitated to Pathfinder. The mobility in Apex isn’t great by default, so it’s on the player to get creative on how to quickly get from point A to point B in the most effective way.

That’s where Pathy shines. He can cut through entire no man's land fields, work vertical flanks, create unique rotation paths, and completely lose a chasing opponent if the need should arise.

However, you’re not gonna have a fun time with the robotic Legend if you don’t know how to angle your character model properly to get the most momentum, or if you’re unaware of where to attach the Grappling Hook.

Getting a good Hook isn’t complicated. It’s the follow through that trips up a lot of players, and can turn a high-flying Pathfinder into an easy target in seconds.

If you’re looking for the perfect Grapple hop, then simply Jump when the grapple hits to get a good lift into the air.

This is great for traversing short to medium distances, but combining this with a downhill slide starts to really speed up your rotation.

Locking your hook onto a point will make that object the focal point of your swing. Trying to extend that swing is as simple as “maintaining view of (the) connect point,” like YouTuber ‘Jay Gen’ shows below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wESv6SkSkfs

This is Pathfinder’s primary method of bamboozling opponents in the Apex Games. This opens up playmaking capabilities, as well as tricking players who expect you to fling off your hook instead of loop around.

Jay also shows how to launch yourself upwards in order to scale a cliff or structure above you. By clipping the hook above you while looking away from the ledge (forward, as if you’re walking straight), wait until you’ve cleared the obstacle and do a 180-degree turn to complete the maneuver.

There are a ton of ways to optimize Pathfinder’s mobility in Apex Legends, so explore the map to find the best combinations to try out these tricks.