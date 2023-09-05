Apex players want heat shield removed from ranked as players exploit them for points

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson pleaded with the devs to remove heat shields after players abused the item for easy wins.

The heat shield is a deployable dome that temporarily blocks damage caused by the ring. The item doesn’t stop bullets from entering but does provide other advantages. If the heat shield is in the ring, all healing items have a 50% faster use time, and picking up downed teammates is 25% faster.

Heat shields can be regularly available on the ground, in care packages, or in chests. Players called the item a “late-game lifesaver” after untapping its usefulness. If teams are stuck on the lower part of a cave or the interior of a building, heat shields make it possible to rotate above safely.

However, what started as a useful survival item has devolved into players racking up Ranked points without ever even firing a bullet.

Respawn Entertainment Heat Shields are a permanent fixture in Apex.

HisWattson slams heat shields in Apex Legends Ranked

Apex Legends pro HisWattson called out a player for using heat shields to earn easy Ranked points.

“This player is #12 Apex Predator and crafts medkits in the zone every game until the ring kills him. He does not use a weapon.”

In Season 17, Respawn overhauled Ranked with a new point system. Players earn placement points based on placement, eliminations, and skill rating. As long as a team gets at least 10th place, you can earn back your 35 LP entry cost and get a positive 20 LP for your match.

So, in this example, the player uses heat shields and medkits to place well in every match. HisWattson jokingly offered a trade with the devs to purchase 10 Apex Packs in exchange for a heat shield ban.

Community members agreed and offered solutions.

One player suggested: “Heat shields are fine. Just make it where the player can only use one per game.”

A second user responded: “Make each “previous zone” do increasingly more damage. For example, if it’s round 3 and the zone does x dmg, anyone still outside round 2’s zone does 2x dmg & anyone still outside round 1’s zone does 3x, etc.”

Other competitive fans pondered how it’s even enjoyable to play that way. “I don’t know how people enjoy this game by sitting there and not playing it 15+ hours daily.”

It remains to be seen if the devs plan to change heat shields in Apex Legends.