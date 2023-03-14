Apex Legends star reveals he almost joined TSM

Apex Legends pro Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose revealed that he nearly joined TSM’s pro roster to replace Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona back in 2020.

TSM’s current Apex Legends pro roster is made up of their IGL Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe, and Evan ‘Verhulst’ Verhulst.

This roster managed to successfully claim first place in the ALGS 2023 Split 1 Playoffs, netting a huge prize pool of over $300,000.

However, according to Genburten, TSM’s squad could have looked very different if visa problems hadn’t prevented him from joining the organization back in 2020.

Apex Legends pro Genburten could have joined TSM

During a recent stream, Genburten revealed that ImperialHal reached out to him after Snip3down left back in October 2020.

Although he had intentions of joining the massive organization, the team needed someone as soon as possible and Gen’s “visa issues” meant that simply wasn’t possible.

This meant TSM picked up Velhulst instead of Gen and went on to achieve huge victories in the years since.

It’s always interesting to know what could have been in an alternative timeline, but with Velhulst playing extremely well for TSM, and Gen currently playing for DarkZero Esports, it all worked out well in the end.

Now, ALGS Year 3 Split 2 has finally kicked off and Gen will be competing against TSM once again, we’ll have to see whether he can take them down, or if TSM can retain their place at the top.