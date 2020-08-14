Apex Legends Season 6 trailer reveals first look at Crafting & Volt SMG

The gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted has been revealed and it looks like Crafting is going to play a pretty big role in the new update.

In the build-up to each new season, the Apex Legends devs at Respawn Entertainment start dropping some earlier hints at what is in store for their next major update. This comes in the form of legend reveals, cinematic trailers, and eventually some nice new gameplay videos.

Advertisement

Ahead of Season 6: Boosted, Rampart has already been revealed as the newest legend, and her Stories from the Outlands video showed that she is in cahoots with Titanfall’s Kuben Blisk and has some interesting abilities.

Now, though, the devs have revealed their gameplay trailer for the new season and it’s safe to say that it’s looking pretty interesting.

Advertisement

Crafting in Apex Legends

The new trailer was revealed on August 14, with the cast of legends preparing for the next season by sprinting around World's Edge and fighting. This revealed the Fortified version of the World's Edge map as well as a closer look at Rampart's abilities – in particular, her LMG and shields.

Read More: Easy Apex Legends knockdown shield trick will win the final 1v1

Though, perhaps the most interesting piece of information comes in the form of our first look at Crafting. In the trailer, the legends approach an orange structure and collect materials by interacting with it.

After that, they head to a bigger station – not as big as a Charge Tower, sadly – and then log on to the system. From there, they are able to trade the materials they've collected for some items. These are split into daily, permanent, and weekly, so we should see the majority of items rotate on a timed basis.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCUXdRb5abU

Volt SMG in Apex Season 6 trailer

The trailer also gave us a look at the new Volt SMG. The Titanfall weapon had been leaked previously when some gameplay testers revealed an early look at how it would appear in the menus.

In the trailer, we saw Crypto sliding around with it and taking on Revenant in a tightly closed space.

Of course, the devs have already confirmed that there are some major changes coming when the new season gets underway on August 18.

Advertisement

World’s Edge will be changed up like Kings Canyon was in Season 5, the different legends will receive their own buffs and nerfs, and there will be a whole host of new cosmetics to unlock through Apex Packs, the store, and challenges.