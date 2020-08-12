Apex Legends cinematic gives first look at Rampart abilities in action

Apex Legends may have just confirmed the leaked Rampart abilities, with several moments in the new Season 6 trailer lining up perfectly with previously revealed descriptions for the turret-loving new Legend’s signature moves.

Following months of speculation, Respawn confirmed their battle royale’s 14th Legend will be none other than turret-loving Rampart. The Indian engineer, real name Ramya Parekh, will finally debut in-game on August 18.

Advertisement

Little is known about the weapon modder, however. We do know she’s going to be able to fix and build equipment with a new crafting mechanic in Season 6. Rampart’s abilities were also allegedly leaked in the past.

These datamined abilities ⁠— which included buildable armor walls and a huge machine gun ⁠— were originally debunked by Apex Legends writer Tom Casiello.

Advertisement

It looks like those leaks may have been a little closer to the actual truth then the Apex writer was letting on though, according to footage spotted in the new Rampart cinematic trailer.

The trailer, dubbed “The Endorsement,” premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, August 11. In the 2:18 minute animated short, Rampart is seen hanging out with Bangalore and Gibraltar at her mechanic modding shop.

Later that night, a mysterious gang accosts Parekh. The mechanic fights back, and it’s here that we get to see Rampart’s potential in-game abilities in action for the very first time.

Advertisement

Rampart abilities unveiled in Season 6 trailer

The first lines up perfectly with her leaked tactical ability, “Amped Cover”. The leak suggests Rampart will be able to cover Apex Legends barriers with stronger material to “block enemy shots” and “boost the damage of outgoing shots.”

That’s exactly what she does in the Endorsement trailer. Jumping behind her workbench, the mechanic activates a shield that gives her enough time to gather her wits while under attack.

The second seemingly confirmed ability is Rampart’s ultimate ability. The original leaks said the Season 6 legend would have a huge mounted machine gun “that anyone can use”.

Advertisement

While we don’t see anyone else grab the gun ⁠— which we now know is called Sheila ⁠— Ramya certainly uses it for a time. She opens fire on the bandits invading her chop shop, firing past a static shield coming out of her mounted barrier.

The only thing that didn’t seem to be on-show was Rampart's passive, which the leaks weren’t too clear on. Caselio did say the original leaks were “old”. That means there's every chance Respawn has reworked her passive leading into Season 6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9Pmf9AB4Mo

So there you have it; a first look at how Rampart will play when she finally makes her debut in the Apex Games. She’s set to make her first appearance next week, courtesy of returning Titanfall 2 antagonist Kuben Blisk, on August 18.

Keep in mind though, these leaked Rampart abilities haven’t been officially confirmed by Respawn just yet. Rampart’s proper reveal will happen leading into the Season 6 launch; we’ll have all the news on @TitanfallBlog when it drops.