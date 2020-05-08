Apex Legends Season 5 gameplay trailer revealed | Fortune's Favor

Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed a first-look at Apex Legends Season 5 gameplay with an all-new trailer, showing us exactly what to expect following the game's next major patch.

Just like previous seasons, the game's developers have mixed things up by adding yet another Legend to the roster. Following months and months of speculation, which included a whole bunch of leaks on abilities and backstory, it turns out Loba is finally entering the Apex Games.

If you thought that was the biggest thing to look forward to, it looks like you – and many other players – were very wrong.

The gameplay trailer, which was revealed by EA's Respawn Entertainment studio on May 9, shows us a number of new features that will be added to the popular battle royale title.

There had been initial hints dropped about a move to another map, Psamathe, following the arrival of the launch cinematic trailer. The planet was the original destination of Octane, but is a return to his homeworld on the cards? Aside from that, some fans have also suggested that a new pistol was teased in the first promo video, after seeing Loba fire with an unrecognizable weapon.

Players might have been expecting huge map changes, Takeovers, and fresh weapons to drop anyway – but let's see what they actually have in store for the new season in the official gameplay video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quACziGJqQM

While the new trailer clocks in at just over two minutes, it has a ton of info about what's coming for Loba and Season 5 in Apex Legends.

We got our first look at what seems to be a new LTM, that challenges players to "survive the hunt" against what looks like legions of the Prowler aliens from Titanfall 2 as they try to find Loba's hidden treasure.

Players will also finally be heading back into King's Canyon for Season 5, but it's not the map we know and love. Instead, there seems to be a large-scale archeological excavation of some kind that's completely revamped several areas.

Advertisement

We also got a look at another one of Loba's abilities, it seems she can turn her staff into a sort of mini shop where she and her teammates can purchase and upgrade weapons. Exactly what this ability will offer is unknown, but it already seems like a very interesting, and powerful, mechanic.

The next season kicks off on May 12, so it's not long now until we can all jump into the game and try everything out.