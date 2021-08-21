Apex Legends players want change for “broken” Caustic ability

Apex Legends fans want Respawn to make a slight tweak to Caustic’s “broken passive” as they are still want to be able to see enemies in the gas a bit more clearly.

While he’s gone through a handful of buffs and nerfs since Apex Legends launched over two years ago, Caustic has remained a top-tier choice for players dropping into the Apex Games.

The Toxic Trapper is the perfect foil for a number of different playstyles, as he can easily slow down a push from aggressive players as well as smoking out enemies who try to camp.

That’s thanks to his gas abilities and passive that allows him to see through said gas. However, players want him to receive a slight buff on that front.

Apex Legends player AcidRegulation highlighted the fact that Caustic’s passive is ever so slightly “broken” because enemies still don’t appear too clear through the gas.

Like many, they want Respawn to either clean up the gas for Caustic – so they can see through it more easily – or have the enemies highlighted in a different color than one that blends in with the gas.