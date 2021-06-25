Apex Legends players want a Warzone-style change to Tridents

Apex Legends’ Tridents are one of the fastest ways of traveling around Olympus, of getting, but this one QoF change could make them even better.

Tridents were added to Apex Legends as part of the game’s Olympus update. Since then, players have been using them to quickly ferry their squadmates around the map.

Not only are these futuristic vehicles incredibly fast, but they can also get your teammates out of a potentially hazardous situation. After all, evading the ring and zooming past enemy squads will certainly help with your overall survival.

However, this isn’t always the case – in fact, some Apex Legends players have found that the Tridents can sometimes prove to be a death trap.

This is particularly true when you happen to get into the wrong seat. Fortunately, a small Warzone-style change could make the Tridents a little more reliable.

Apex Legends Trident change

TheMaddKingg shared a video to the official Apex Legends Reddit page, showing just how finicky the Tridents can be. In the clip, the player can be seen hopping into a Trident to secure their teammate’s banner.

Everything is going smoothly and there appear to be no issues, but things eventually take a turn for the worse. Upon arriving at the destination, TheMaddKingg quickly picks up the banner and begins to return to the Trident.

Unfortunately, the player begins to take fire from an enemy squad. It’s here where TheMaddKinng can be seen desperately trying to cycle over to the driver’s seat. Instead of driving off and making a quick getaway, the player finds themselves being quickly eliminated.

“If there’s no one driving the Trident, we should get into the driver’s seat automatically,” says TheMaddKinng. Other battle royale titles enable you to drive as soon as you enter a vehicle, which does instantly remove the frustrations that come with the clip above.

“Same with Warzone, first one to get in drives, but 1 tap and you’re changing seats. I’d appreciate something like that,” says thoompinho. While simply aiming at the driver’s seat and selecting the seat you want may not be an issue in most cases, there are times where you need to quickly drive off without having to mess around.

Whether Respawn will add the Warzone-style change to the game’s Tridents in a future update remains to be seen, but it is definitely one many players would like to see.