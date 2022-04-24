Apex Legends players discover unbelievable Kings Canyon rat spots

Apex Legends is a game that is all about movement and teamfighting, but when you’re left alone and need to find a place to take cover, these Kings Canyon rat spots are the perfect option for getting away from the action.

Kings Canyon is a big map with lots of nooks and crannies that are prime for hiding in if it comes down to it.

While this might be annoying for more aggressive players and teams it’s better to know where to head when it’s your turn to be on the run.

Also, if an opponent you’re chasing seems to vanish into thin air, you’ll want to have an idea of where to look to track down those easy kills.

New King’s Canyon rat spots have been discovered

These two particular locations come courtesy of Apex expert RossTheSquirrel and are incredibly simple but effective ways of disappearing into the shadows.

The first one is simple: some Legends can clamber to the top of the palm trees located around the map. This means that whether you’re flying up with Valkyrie or climbing up like Revenant, anyone with enhanced mobility can take shelter inside of a nearby canopy.

It might seem silly but the foliage of the trees makes it nearly impossible to spot opposing players that are standing still.

Ross’ second tip is much more niche but it’s also easier to pull off, as anyone character can take advantage of it.

There’s a specific bush near the rock archway respawn beacon that players can dive into and completely obscure themselves from view.

If done right enemies will soar right past anyone hiding here thanks again to the plant life acting as a shroud for your character model.

If you want to put them to the test you’ll want to do so before the rest of the community begins to catch on.