Powerful Wraith portal glitch is ideal counter to aggressive Apex Legends enemies

Apex Legends players have got a glitch with Wraith’s portal that allows them to cleverly outplay overly aggressive enemies, however, some want it to be fixed by Respawn.

Ever since Apex Legends first launched, Wraith has always maintained a top standing in the battle royale thanks to her abilities that allow players to both push aggressively and escape with ease.

Over the last few seasons, though, those abilities – especially her portal – have been used in more nefarious ways. Players have been able to use weapons and healing items while creating an escape path, making Wraith even more powerful than normal.

Advertisement

Now, with Season 13 on the horizon, players want a fix for a portal glitch that allows Wraith mains to cleverly outplay aggressive enemies who are hungry to rack up kills.

The bug was highlighted by YouTuber RossBobSquirrel, who stated that it’s “wild” that Respawn has still yet to address the problem despite it being around for some time now.

Read More: Apex Legends players plead for Mad Maggie buffs as pick rate slides

While some portal bugs have been pretty game-breaking, this one is somewhat situational given that it requires a zipline to make it work. As the YouTuber shows, interacting with the zipline when placing the exit of the portal will turn it into a loop rather than a means of escape.

Advertisement

Some players quickly theorized how powerful it could be when being chased by an enemy team, seeing as they’d be surprised that they’d return to the first part of the portal. “This is brutal if used properly. Hope Respawn can fix it,” said one.

With the bug being around for a little while, it’s unknown as to whether or not Respawn can actually fix it on the fly as they have with some other Wraith issues.

One player suggested that the devs may have to remove the popular legend from play, as they did with the Sentinel and Rampage LMG, but that would upset plenty of fans. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.