Apex Legends Lunar New Year event leaked: Start date, skins, Seer Heirloom

Apex Legends’ Lunar New Year Collection Event has been leaked, so let’s check out the start date, skins, Seer’s Heirloom, and everything else we know about it so far.

With the Wintertide Collection Event coming to a close, the Apex Legends community has its eyes firmly set on the next batch of content.

While Season 16 is scheduled for early February, there’s still another Collection Event on the horizon for players to look forward to.

Luckily, details of this event have been uncovered by dataminers and it appears to be themed around the Lunar New Year.

With skins, a start date, and even the Heirloom that’s expected to arrive all being revealed ahead of time, let’s check exactly what’s coming in Season 15’s next Collection Event.

When is the Apex Legends Lunar New Year Collection Event?

The Lunar New Collection Event is expected to arrive on January 10, 2023, according to reliable Apex Legends dataminer SomeoneWhoLeaks.

As always, players can expect new badges and holosprays to unlock as well as a variety of fresh skins to add to their collection.

In terms of duration, we expect the Lunar New Collection Event to last the standard amount of time of two weeks, giving you plenty of time to obtain the Heirloom.

Apex Legends Seer Heirloom

Respawn Entertainment Seer’s Heirloom is expected to arrive during the event.

When it comes to the Heirloom coming in January, it’s safe to assume that Seer will be Legend receiving the Mythic collectible.

His Fist Sickle was leaked all the way back in November and the community has been waiting for Respawn to add it to the Outlands. KralRindo gives a full showcase of the Heirloom in the video below that features all of the animations.

To get your hands on this rare item during the event you’ll need to collect all of the Collection Event cosmetics by opening packs.

Once all of the cosmetics have been unlocked, you’ll automatically receive Seer’s Fist Sickle Heirloom.

Apex Legends Lunar New Year Collection Event skins

Thanks to SomeoneWhoLeaks we have been given a first look at a set of skins scheduled to come in the Collection Event, one of which being this light blue Wattson Epic.

There’s also a floral black, gold, and pink R99 that’s guaranteed to stand out in the Outlands when you’re taking down your foes.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Lunar New Year Collection Event scheduled to kick off on January 10.

Make sure to save up some Apex Coins and Crafting Metals so you can collect all of the fresh cosmetics as soon as they release.