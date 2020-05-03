Apex Legends leak suggests Revenant is getting an Heirloom next

An Apex Legends data miner believes they may have uncovered unreleased voice lines that suggest that Revenant will be the next character to receive an Heirloom item.

Since Apex Legends launched, fans of the battle royale have been trying to collect incredibly rare items so that they stand out from the crowd. Aside from skins and other cosmetics, the rarest items come in the form of Heirlooms.

These Heirloom sets were previously confined to Apex Packs – and you were guaranteed to get one after you opened 500 packs, if you hadn't got one already. But, they're made a little easier to get with the introduction of shards. As the hype for Season 5 is growing and fans are guessing which character will be given the next heirloom set, it appears as if some have already found the answer.

Reddit user rikbiswas742 claimed to have uncovered a long list of in-game voice lines for Revenant that all have the same ‘killed an enemy with an Heirloom’ description.

In the quick clips that are played, the Synthetic Nightmare can be heard repeating quips like “spilled blood” and “I enjoyed every moment of that” as well as an even more sinister-sounding “I like the way they scream.”

Obviously, these sound like lines that Revenant would call out after getting a kill, but there isn’t a noise for equipping the heirloom like there is with Wraith’s Kunai or Pathfinder’s boxing gloves.

Some earlier leaks had suggested that Crypto would be the character to receive an Heirloom next, though these voice lines might just mean the end of those hopes. Although, it's likely Respawn are working on multiple heirloom ideas at the same time.

Fans have speculated that should Revenant be the one to get an Heirloom, the glass shard in his neck, or the razor that he was shaving himself with in the season four trailer, would be perfect and fit the current crop of melee weapons.

However, as with any Apex leak, it is worth taking this with a pinch of salt until season five goes live and Respawn themselves confirm the next heirloom.

Players don’t have all that long to wait until that point anyway, as the next season is set to get underway on Tuesday, May 12.