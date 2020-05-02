Apex Legends player creates new medic character to rival Lifeline

One Apex Legends player has shared their awesome concept for a brand new healing legend, who would undoubtedly rival Lifeline for the primary medic role.

Lifeline is, in the current build of Apex Legends, the only character entirely designed around healing herself and teammates. Her D.O.C. drone, paired with her care package, is perfect to strengthen a depleted team after an engagement.

However, some Apex Legends fans argue she is more about player recovery than spontaneous healing. For example, her D.O.C. drone is too slow and conspicuous to try and use in the middle of a skirmish.

Advertisement

The new legend concept, devised by Reddit user 'FranticIsASaltyBoi', proposes a number of abilities that are similar to Lifeline's, but would be more suited to the chaos of a gunfight.

First is the proposed Tactical Ability, entitled 'Re-energize'. This would enable players to shoot a laser at their teammates, giving them an instant 25 health. If the same laser hits an enemy they take 25 damage and the user gains 15 shield.

The legend's Passive Ability, called 'Repair Man', would grant a truly unique ability - crafting a host of smaller items into a more effective one. The example given suggests 4 syringes could turn into one med kit.

Advertisement

The Final Ability is called 'Sharing is Caring'. This proposed skill grants 75% of healing received from items to nearby teammates. This Ultimate would last 20 seconds, so as to keep it balanced.

While undoubtedly similar to Lifeline, the new legend would be far more suited to healing during an engagement. The Tactical Ability in particular would be excellent at giving combatants a quick burst of health.

Despite the awesome concept, it doesn't seem like Respawn have any plans to introduce another healer into Apex Legends, at least in the near future. Loba has already been confirmed for Season 5, which will drop on May 12.