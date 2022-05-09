Apex Legends leak reveals first look at private match menus & features

An Apex Legends leak has given the community a first look at the upcoming custom lobbies & matches feature that Respawn has been developing.

While character reworks, new LTMs and map changes are all requested on a regular basis by the Apex Legends community, there’s one unreleased feature than is mentioned more than any other, and that’s private matches.

Although the exciting addition was mentioned by the devs all the way back in early 2021, very few details have been shared about its development.

With huge content creators looking to host lobbies and friends just wanting to get together on their favorite map to compete, private matches enhance the multiplayer experience of any FPS.

Advertisement

Luckily, a leak has given players their first glimpse at the custom lobby menus, and it looks as if Respawn has given the community plenty of options.

Custom Lobbies feature leaked in Apex Legends

Posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit by user 69AG420, a new leak has given players their first glimpse of custom matches in Respawn’s battle royale.

As showcased in the video, players are capable of assigning every squad in the lobby with individual competitors, selecting a map, the choice of mode, and a range of other options.

Read More: Simple Ash buff in Apex Legends would improve her tricky Ultimate

However, for now, it doesn’t look like there are any settings that allow hosts to change fundamental aspects of the Apex battle royale experience.

Advertisement

This will be disappointing to a lot of players as other FPS titles allow players to change health amounts and weapons spawns, giving the host a lot more freedom.

While none of these extra features appear to be available in the build shown in the leak, it’s possible they’ll be added at a later date.

Despite this, the essential aspects of a private are all there and will allow players to group with their friends and compete in custom games for the first time ever in Apex Legends.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to know when private matches will be released into the Outlands, but with the feature looking basically finished in the backend, there’s a chance they could arrive in Season 14, but we’ll just have to wait and see.