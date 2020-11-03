 Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event set to return for Christmas - Dexerto
Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event set to return for Christmas

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:15

by David Purcell
Apex Legends holo-day bash
Respawn Entertainment

Christmas is a huge holiday for millions of people around the world and it looks an Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event is in the works so we can all celebrate in-game. 

The first Holo-Day bash event took place last year, focusing on a Mirage Town Takeover. This saw the train turn into a holiday boat for a limited time and introduced a number of holiday-themed skins.

Now, this year it looks like the same type of event will be rolling out, this time on the planet of Psamathe, as the Legends have moved to the new Olympus map.

Whether or not it will be snowing around those parts is a mystery for now, but it looks like we’re going to find out more sooner rather than later.

Apex HoloDay bash
Respawn Entertainment
The legends were given very different looks for last year’s event.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event details

Following the announcement of Apex Legends Season 7, a number of creators were given the chance to play the new update content early.

Some interesting discoveries were made in this time, including a first look at Octane’s new buff in-game and also crafting changes. However, one of the most exciting spots was the existence of Holo-Day Bash badges – spotted and screenshotted by YouTuber WaterGotHim.

The description of the badge reads “Earn points during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.”

Apex Legends Horizon Holo-Day Bash 2020 sprays

A certain Holo-Spray has been found in footage from those testing the new patch as well, seen below from user wolfforever5.

All images shown in the picture appear to be focused on Horizon as well, which you would expect as she’s the newest legend on the scene.

There is also the potential that the first Town Takeover of the new Olympus map may be Horizon-themed as well, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Once we get more information on the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event in Apex Legends, we’ll be the first to let you know @titanfallblog on Twitter.

When is Apex Legends Season 7 update? Release times, how to pre-load

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:07

by Connor Bennett
Octane in Apex Legends Season 7 skin
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 is just around the corner, with Respawn Entertainment revealing that’s coming in the next big update. So, here’s when the patch will go live in your neck of the woods. 

After weeks of teasers, speculations, leaks, and a whole lot of waiting, the seventh season of Apex Legends is almost here. 

The new season, as you might already know, is making some changes to the way Respawn Entertainment’s ultra-popular battle royale works. There’s a new legend, Horizon, who has abilities based around manipulating gravity, and there’s a new map – Olympus. 

There are also some pretty noticeable changes to the legends, with Pathfinder receiving a change to his hitbox, as well as the weapon pool and crafting system as Replicators will no longer offer weapons.

apex legends season 7 horizon
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities should shake thing up in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 7 update release times

So, with the hype kicking into overdrive as players want to download the update, many are asking when they will be able to do so. 

Well, for this update, Respawn have changed the time that the update will be rolled – likely to dampen the stress on the servers as players look to hop in and explore everything that’s new as well as what’s changed.

The update will roll out on November 4 at 8 PM PT, 10 PM CT and 11 PM ET in the United States. As for the UK, Europe, and further afield, the update will be available at 4 AM GMT, 5 AM EU, and 2 PM AEST.

How to pre-load Apex Legends Season 7 update

Sadly, unlike some other battle royale titles, you can’t pre-load the update and then hop in when the new season goes live if you’re on a console. You will just have to wait until the update hits the platform you’re using. 

However, if you’re on Steam, you can pre-download the update before it goes live with a handful of simple steps.

  1. Head to the Apex Legends page on Steam – it’s linked, here
  2. Scroll down to pre-load game
  3. Hit that and complete the transaction
  4. Wait for it to download, and then you’re set!

Once the update is downloaded, then you’ll be able to jump in and explore everything about Season 7, including the week-long, non-combative limited-time mode that allows you to get to grips with Olympus.