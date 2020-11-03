Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event set to return for Christmas - Dexerto

Christmas is a huge holiday for millions of people around the world and it looks an Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event is in the works so we can all celebrate in-game.

The first Holo-Day bash event took place last year, focusing on a Mirage Town Takeover. This saw the train turn into a holiday boat for a limited time and introduced a number of holiday-themed skins.

Now, this year it looks like the same type of event will be rolling out, this time on the planet of Psamathe, as the Legends have moved to the new Olympus map.

Whether or not it will be snowing around those parts is a mystery for now, but it looks like we’re going to find out more sooner rather than later.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 event details

Following the announcement of Apex Legends Season 7, a number of creators were given the chance to play the new update content early.

Some interesting discoveries were made in this time, including a first look at Octane’s new buff in-game and also crafting changes. However, one of the most exciting spots was the existence of Holo-Day Bash badges – spotted and screenshotted by YouTuber WaterGotHim.

The description of the badge reads “Earn points during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.”

Apex Legends Horizon Holo-Day Bash 2020 sprays

A certain Holo-Spray has been found in footage from those testing the new patch as well, seen below from user wolfforever5.

All images shown in the picture appear to be focused on Horizon as well, which you would expect as she’s the newest legend on the scene.

@Biast12 I just noticed this randomly. It seems there will be a rare Holo-Spray for Christmas 2020. It seems to be called "Holo-Days". pic.twitter.com/tkI1KDnSpN — wolfforever5 (@wolfforever52) November 2, 2020

There is also the potential that the first Town Takeover of the new Olympus map may be Horizon-themed as well, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

