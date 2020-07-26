Apex Legends exploit to get into loot vault without a key

Apex Legends players have found a clever way to glitch into one of the vaults on World's Edge without using a key to get in. Here’s how you can sneak into this loot bunker early.

The first loot vaults were introduced alongside the Worlds Edge map, at the start of Season 3, and have since become a go-to spot for players to get their hands on high-tier loot.

Getting into these vaults can prove to be a challenge though, as you would usually have to track down Cargo Bots to get inside, but some Apex players have now found a unique way to sneak in without getting a key first.

Apex Legends YouTuber TaylorHobbs shared this strange, and rather tricky glitch, revealing how to break into the Geyser's loot vault on the World's Edge map.

He explains that the vault could only be accessed using Revenant and Pathfinder's abilities, which means you will need the help of a friend to pull off this trick.

While the glitch requires you to fly outside of the map near Overlook, you can grab a few weapons first and simply glide out using the Jump Tower. Here's what you'll need to do.

How to get into Apex Legends vault without a key

Select Revenant and Pathfinder. Load into a game and make your way to the Overlook POI. Glide, from the dropship or the nearby Jump Tower, to the opposite side of the mountain. Use Pathfinder's Zipline to move through the rocks, towards the vault. Once you make it to the loot vault, climb above it and drop down outside of the south wall. Place Revenant's Ult on the edge of the lava texture under the vault. Activate Revenant's Death Protection and jump down into the valley below to respawn in the loot vault.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIRCL676SLg

The Apex player revealed that there is no way to get out of the vault from the inside, meaning you will need your third teammate to open the door for you from the outside, or wait for an unsuspecting enemy.

Despite being quite a challenge to pull off, it is likely that Respawn will look to patch this in one of their future updates, but for now, it's still possible.

Of course, there are easier ways to get inside the vault. Such as the guaranteed key out of one of the cargo bots, or by simply using Loba's ultimate to access the loot inside.