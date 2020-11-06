 Respawn adjusts Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass after player backlash - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Respawn adjusts Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass after player backlash

Published: 6/Nov/2020 1:08 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 1:22

by Andrew Amos
Apex Legends Season 7 header with Horizon
Respawn

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 has been relatively well received, except for the “grindy” Battle Pass. Respawn have taken notice, and are vastly reducing how much experience it takes to level up.

The Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass has been a cause for concern within the community. The progression system has been labeled as excessively “grindy,” with Respawn making it incredibly difficult to just hit Level 2, let alone possibly Level 100.

However, after less than 24 hours of the Ascension update being live, Respawn have dialled down the battle pass grind.

“We’ve seen a lot of feedback about Battle Pass progression being too slow,” the devs told players on Twitter on November 5.

Respawn has halved the XP required to get a star from 10,000 XP to 5,000 XP. This should make one battle pass level worth around 50,000 XP rather than 100,000 XP.

They’re also reducing the amount of time it should take to complete the Weekly Challenges. While they didn’t put an estimated figure on how much they’ll cut the grind, it should be a substantial amount given the backlash.

“Two goals for the Battle Pass in Season 7 were [to] make it engaging for the entire length of the season [and] encourage you to try out new Legends and playstyles. We think we missed the mark with the first iteration, so hopefully these changes help out,” the devs added.

The changes should apply soon, with players noticing they might have leveled up a bit further than they were previously with the star XP changes.

Horizon in Apex LegendsNow you can dig into the new Apex Legends Season 7 content without hard grinding the battle pass.

With players stating the grind this season was up to four times as hard as previous seasons, these changes should at least bring them more in line with previous expectations. However, it will still be somewhat more difficult to cap out your battle pass regardless.

These changes might not be the final iteration of what Respawn implement either. It’s a wait-and-see process over the next few days and weeks as players dig into the new content and push their battle pass all the way to level 100.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players slam “grindy” Season 7 Battle Pass

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:52 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 14:59

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 may have introduced an exciting new map and Legend to the game, but the new Battle Pass system is being heavily criticized by the community.

The much-anticipated Season 7 of Apex Legends has arrived. Players are exploring the new map whilst getting grips with Horizon, Apex’s latest Legend to be added to the roster.

Alongside these major additions, Season 7 introduced a new Battle Pass system to the game involving the collection of ‘Battle Stars’. Unfortunately, this new system has been labeled as unrewarding and “grindy” by the community.

Respawn Entertainment
The new Ascension Battle Pass provides players with exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Ascension Battle Pass labeled as unrewarding

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit criticizing the Season 7 Battle Pass has received nearly 10,000 upvotes.

The majority of the criticism aimed towards the Battle Pass revolves around the new ‘Battle Star’ System: “these new challenges and battle star system is extremely grindy…I’ve finished all of my daily quests and I still haven’t levelled from 1-2.”

Apex Legends Battle Pass complaints

For developers, finding a middle-ground between a satisfying challenge and worthwhile rewards is key in keeping players engaged. It’s obvious that Respawn’s Season 7 Battle Pass is imbalanced and may need to be addressed.

Respawn Entertainment
A key issue raised in the thread is the increased barriers between rewards compared to last season.

The thread continues, going into detail on the differences between this Season’s Battle Pass and the previous: “It takes 10k xp to get 1 star… so 100k xp for 1 BP lvl. Previous BP xp track was 9/18/27/36/54… so basically we’re getting 1 BP lvl for every 4 we would have gotten last season.”

It appears Respawn have significantly increased the grind between Battle Pass levels. This is disappointing for players who had become accustomed to the unlock tracks of the previous Seasons.

Of course, players wouldn’t be complaining as much if the Battle Pass was offering rewards that were worth the increased grind time. However, the post describes Season 7’s Battle Pass rewards as mediocre and encourages Respawn to address the issue.

Respawn Entertainment
The Season 7 Battle Pass currently costs 950 Apex coins.

A few displeased commenters on the thread have directly accused Respawn of making the changes for increased monetary gain: “They’re doing it on purpose to try and get as much money as possible from the new influx of players from Steam.” Another wrote: “played for just over an hour and finished 3 dailies… this is a terrible idea.”

With the thread continuing to garner more upvotes, it will likely get the attention of Respawn, who always have their ear to the ground for community feedback. The question is, will they choose to fix the Battle Pass and implement a more satisfying system?

Unfortunately, no one has the answer to that question at the moment.