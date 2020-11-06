Respawn adjusts Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass after player backlash - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 has been relatively well received, except for the “grindy” Battle Pass. Respawn have taken notice, and are vastly reducing how much experience it takes to level up.

The Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass has been a cause for concern within the community. The progression system has been labeled as excessively “grindy,” with Respawn making it incredibly difficult to just hit Level 2, let alone possibly Level 100.

However, after less than 24 hours of the Ascension update being live, Respawn have dialled down the battle pass grind.

We've seen a lot of feedback about Battle Pass progression being too slow. So today we'll ship the following change: 🔸XP required per Star: 10,000 > 5,000 Also, starting next week, your Weekly Challenges will take much less time to complete. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 6, 2020

“We’ve seen a lot of feedback about Battle Pass progression being too slow,” the devs told players on Twitter on November 5.

Respawn has halved the XP required to get a star from 10,000 XP to 5,000 XP. This should make one battle pass level worth around 50,000 XP rather than 100,000 XP.

They’re also reducing the amount of time it should take to complete the Weekly Challenges. While they didn’t put an estimated figure on how much they’ll cut the grind, it should be a substantial amount given the backlash.

“Two goals for the Battle Pass in Season 7 were [to] make it engaging for the entire length of the season [and] encourage you to try out new Legends and playstyles. We think we missed the mark with the first iteration, so hopefully these changes help out,” the devs added.

The changes should apply soon, with players noticing they might have leveled up a bit further than they were previously with the star XP changes.

With players stating the grind this season was up to four times as hard as previous seasons, these changes should at least bring them more in line with previous expectations. However, it will still be somewhat more difficult to cap out your battle pass regardless.

These changes might not be the final iteration of what Respawn implement either. It’s a wait-and-see process over the next few days and weeks as players dig into the new content and push their battle pass all the way to level 100.