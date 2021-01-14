 Apex Legends Crypto skin concept perfectly fits his computer engineer backstory - Dexerto
Apex Legends Crypto skin concept perfectly fits his computer engineer backstory

Published: 14/Jan/2021 11:41

by Alex Garton
Crypto 'Family Forever' backstory
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has designed an incredible skin concept for Crypto based on his backstory as a computer engineer. The outfit appears to be modeled off what he’s wearing in the ‘Stories of the Outlands – Family Forever’ teaser video.

Respawn Entertainment has put in a lot of effort with each of the character’s backstories in Apex Legends. Their animated ‘Tales of the Outlands’ series provides fans with short stories about their favorite Legends and inserts them into the game’s lore.

The majority of these short films follow each of the Legends before they entered the Apex Games. Therefore, they often show us a past version of the character that we would no longer recognize. In the case of Crypto, he was just a normal computer engineer before his foster sister, Mila Alexander, was kidnapped by Syndicate.

As you can imagine, back then, Crypto or Tae Joon Park wasn’t the extravagantly dressed hacker we see in our Apex matches today. His style leaned more towards your standard IT work outfit that you’d see any computer engineer wearing. However, as one Apex player has proven, that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t make a great skin.

Crypto in-game
Respawn Entertainment
Crypto was released into Apex Legends on October 1, 2019.

Crypto computer engineer skin concept

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing FrozenFroh’s computer engineer skin concept for Crypto has garnered over 8500 upvotes.

By the looks of it, the design of the skin was inspired by Cypto’s ‘Tales of the Outlands – Family Forever’ short film. In the video, Crypto is wearing a white shirt, brown jacket, blue tie and, yellow-tinted glasses. The fan skin concept captures this outfit brilliantly and is modeled perfectly to fit into the game.

Can we PLEASE have a backstory crypto skin? from r/apexlegends

There’s no doubt this would be a fan-favorite skin for Crypto mains as it perfectly fits into his lore. Not every skin needs to be colorful and eye-catching; it’s the direct reference to Crypto’s backstory that would make this cosmetic so impressive.

Respawn should certainly consider implementing more lore-related skins into the game. For example, a human Revenant skin that references the Season 4 official cinematic would be absolutely incredible.

Fingers crossed Respawn opt to add some backstory-themed skins to the game, as it’s clearly a line of cosmetics fans are interested in seeing.

Apex Legends dev reveals plans to nerf Horizon in Season 8

Published: 13/Jan/2021 23:04

by Alan Bernal
horizon nerf apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment

A developer from Respawn Entertainment has revealed more about the ways Horizon could get nerfed in Season 8 or beyond, as the newest Apex Legends coharacter has already overtaken all others in the win-rate category.

Horizon has been a delight to have in Apex Legends since her launch in Season 7. She’s had a strong presence in the battle royale that’s earned her a win rate that matches Wraith, but Respawn are going to be cautious with how they inevitably nerf the Gravitational Manipulator.

Admittedly, there is a multitude of ‘dials’ that Respawn can tweak with Horizon’s ability kit, but the studio is going to be careful not to ‘gut’ what makes her strong, according to Associate Live Balance Designer John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson.

“It’s safe to say (Horizon will) be getting nerfed,” JayBiebs said. “But how we do that is important… Looking at her tactical alone there are all sorts of dials we can turn including vertical lift speed, horizontal speed/acceleration, ejection speed/time, cool down, weapon accuracy, and the list goes on.”

Comment from discussion RSPN_JayBiebs’s comment from discussion "Wraith has officially been dethroned in winrate".

While the devs can just turn the knob down on any of those factors, meaningful nerfs to Horizon will take testing and smart tinkering so that Respawn can stay “true to her design intent and how it feels to play as her.”

The idea is to bring down the outliers of her power while still letting players who have been experimenting or having fun with the Legend to retain playstyles they’ve discovered and had success with, JayBiebs said.

Respawn thinks that Horizon matching Wraith’s win-rate is a great thing for diversity among high-priority pick characters, but they have to keep her in check lest she becomes OP.

apex legends horizon mirage

Apex players have been loving how much flexibility Horizon provides in the way of mobility, crowd control, and maneuverability, especially in tight engagements.

Her kit is really fun in terms of how you navigate full-on team skirmishers or 1v1 duels, but Respawn don’t want Horizon players to get carried away with power. JayBiebs hasn’t said when the Apex Legends community can expect her nerfs to come through, but they’re sure to be meticulously tested before hitting the live servers.

Horizon is just one of several Legends that Respawn are planning on tweaking for Season 8; for a full breakdown of all the changes that have been discussed so far by any of the developers, make sure to check out our Apex Legends Season 8 buffs and nerfs page here.