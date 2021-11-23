Apex Legends Black Friday sale brings back classic skins for Wattson and Octane

For the third year running, Apex Legends is having another Black Friday sale in the in-game store, and for 2021, they have brought back classic skins players have been waiting to get their hands on.

The first Black Friday sale in Apex, in 2019, dropped Wattson’s Dinomite skin and Octane’s Laughing Fool, with the latter returning in the 2020 sale as well.

However, Wattson’s Dinomite skin has remained an elusive rare item, only acquired by those players who were around during the first Black Friday sale.

Sadly for those Wattson players who have the rare skin, it’s about to get a lot less rare, as it makes its return in the Black Friday 2021 sale in Apex Legends.

Apex Black Friday 2021 sale

The Black Friday sale this year includes the following bundles (some will be featured in the regular store, not the Black Friday sale):

2021 Legends Bundle

Dinomite Wattson Bundle

Laughing Fool Bonus Bundle

Rescue Bundle

Hardline Bonus Bundle

Diamond Bundle

Aligned Vectors Bonus Bundle

50 Pack Bundle

100 Pack Bundle

The 2021 Legends bundle includes skins for the four Legends that have been released this year: Fuse, Valkyrie, Seer, and Ash.

The Rescue Bundle has been seen in Apex before, and included a Lifeline skin, Kraber skin, and Alternator Skin. The Aligned Vectors bundle includes a new skin for Valkyrie.

Black Friday sale should rotate in a little under 6 hours, as the Market event ends, with the usual big pack bundles, Laughing Fool Octane and Dinomite Wattson. Note: Some of these bundles are for the regular store. pic.twitter.com/g5geVipykq — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 23, 2021

When is Apex Legends Black Friday 2021?

The Black Friday sale will go live in Apex Legends on November 23, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

The sale is expected to last one week, with the holiday-themed Holo-Day Bash 2021 event likely to takeover later in November.