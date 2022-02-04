How to use Replicators to teleport across the map in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends teleportation glitch enables players to transport themselves from one end of the map to the other, trolling their enemies in the process.

Apex Legends is home to all kinds of strange bugs and glitches. From speed boosts that give players infinite slides to low gravity glitches, there are always new tricks being discovered by the game’s community.

The most useful Apex Legends bugs invariably enable players to get an advantage on the battlefield. While this teleportation glitch won’t give you the edge needed to win a close firefight, it can lead to some rather hilarious clips.

This is especially true if you use it to troll enemy squads or your fellow squadmates. Whether you’re looking to learn how to teleport in Apex Legends or just wish to counter it, you’ll want to be aware of this comical trick.

How to use Apex Legends teleportation trick

Being able to zip from one end of the map to the other is incredibly fun, particularly when you manage to confuse your enemies in the process. In order to utilize the teleportation glitch, you’ll need to pick Revenant and locate a Replicator on the map.

Once you have done that, simply place down your Death Totem and activate the ability before entering the Replicator. If done correctly, you’ll be able to move around while the purchase menu is active.

Your vision is extremely limited while in this state and your ability to change direction is void, but you can still move around the map. To return back to the Replicator, all you have to do is cancel the menu or purchase an item.

After doing this, you’ll be instantly teleported back to the replicator. While you can’t fire your weapon or use Legend abilities, it can lead to some hilarious encounters. Make sure you give this trick a go when you next drop into a match.