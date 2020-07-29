Always be Closing LTM returning to Apex Legends with new leaked feature

Apex Legends leaks have revealed when the popular Always Be Closing LTM will return along with some new features that Respawn apparently has planned for the limited-time mode.

Respawn has introduced plenty of limited-time modes in Apex Legends, which add some unique twists to the battle royale’s standard gameplay experience.

One such LTMs is 'Always be Closing', a game mode where the safe zone constantly shrinks from the moment you drop in, and has been leaked to return as Season 5’s final game mode.

When will Always Be Closing LTM return?

Apex Legends leakers have now revealed just when the fan-favorite LTM, which boasts fast-paced action, will arrive and the new features that will likely be added.

Reliable Apex data miner Shrugtal shared that Always Be Closing is scheduled to release on August 11, but also said that it will be coming back as an 'Evolved' game mode.

As seen with the latest Armed and Dangerous playlist, the Evolved modes spawn players in with Evo Armor that can be upgraded and removes all Blue, Purple and Gold armor from the game.

The Apex leaker also released a video on even more changes that could be added to the LTM, revealing that more teasers for the leaked Season 6 character, Rampart, will likely be added around this time.

"The Rampart teasers should be in full swing by this time, which means that the paintball hop-up, otherwise known as the 'Graffiti Mod,' will be available in this game mode for the spitfire," shrugtal added.

This paintball hop-up, which has previously been leaked, is expected to potentially give the Spitfire 25% faster reload speed and 63 round mag for the spitfire, making it the weapon of choice for this LTM.

It was also revealed that the Spitfire, this new hop-up, and heavy ammo would have significantly increased spawn rates in the game mode, making them much easier to find around the map.

As with all leaks, Respawn has not yet confirmed any of the details and can still make changes ahead of this game mode's expected return on August 11.