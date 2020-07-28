All Apex Legends Season 6 teasers so far and what they mean

Respawn Entertainment have started to slowly drop hints for what may come in Apex Legends Season 6, and here’s where you’ll find all the brand new teasers as they release in the game.

It’s a special time for the Apex community. Respawn’s transitions from one season to the next are generally filled with sly hints and interesting additions to the Apex Arena that clue in players for what may come in the following months.

Advertisement

This time around, the teasers started a bit early for players paying attention to the Broken Ghost questline, which was filled with episodic missions each leading up to the big reveal of a Titanfall 2 character that could play a major role in Season 6.

We also got an idea for the next location of the Apex Games, which could take people to Olympus on Psamathe. And as more teasers come filing in, there’s bound to be new discoveries along the way.

Advertisement

When is Apex Legends Season 6 coming?

The anticipation for the upcoming season is real, as it looks like many secrets of the Apex Games are on the cusp of being revealed. Respawn has yet to confirm the official release date of Season 6, but going by past metrics to calculate the end of the current era, the likeliest time would be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Teaser 1: Hammond Robotics sites

Dispersed throughout World’s Edge, people can find huge banners that show Hammond Robotics ‘Future Worksite’ banners centralized on the Drill Site point of interest as well as the area west of The Dome.

Read more: Apex Legends leak reveals scrapped buffs for Revenant and Mirage

On the Drill Site, there are five total banners that can be found, while four of them are set up in the lava-filled terrain next to The Dome. There are also land survey beacons on both sites that, once activated, show Hammond Robotics signs similar to the ones that preceded the enormous Harvester.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if we’re also going to get Harvesters here too, but whatever the case, the corporation's presence on World’s Edge could increase even more as the events of Season 6 unfold.

Crypto's sister teaser saga

While all this is going on, there's more lore appearing to bud involving Crypto and his long-lost sister Mila Alexander, who many believed to be dead. Not too long ago, Mila reached out to the Surveillance Expert to not only reveal that she's alive, but to also relay a message that could have something to do with the upcoming season.

The message was split into three parts and played within the various loot bunkers that have recently opened on Kings Canyon, decipherable only by Crypto's drone, and it's clear that the two are in deep trying to navigate a conspiracy that revolves around the Apex Games and one central figure that is behind it all.

Advertisement

Apex Legends teaser schedule

Now that the gears are turning and Season 6 is on the horizon, dataminers have been shuffling through Apex Legends’ backend files for any new information for the game.

While leakers are holding back important story elements so that players can experience them without spoilers, a schedule for when teasers should be coming out has been shared by prominent leaker Shrugtal.

People should keep a close eye on Respawn’s sites and the overall Apex map on those dates to see what the studio added in wait for the new season.

Dates for the Season 6 teasers are:



phase1: 2020-07-27

phase2: 2020-07-30

phase3: 2020-08-02

phase4: 2020-08-05

phase5: 2020-08-08

phase6: 2020-08-11 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) July 27, 2020

What to expect in Apex Legends Season 6?

By this time, Apex fans should be well aware that Respawn is no slouch when it comes to introducing new ways for their players to experience the battle royale.

If the teasers so far have been any indication, people can expect the devs to move forward a few different storylines at the same time. The first would be the Loba’s mission to put an end to the Synthetic Nightmare’s consciousness to finally leave him dead.

And now we also know that Ash is going to be a figure, in some capacity, in the Apex Games. But this is all, presumably, going to happen on Psamathe, which is far off from the boundaries of World’s Edge.

Hammond Robotics will have a stronger presence on World’s Edge soon. This could mean that an LTM, special event, or new quest line could come out of this development while the main game takes place on Psamathe.

With Kings Canyon getting new updates in Season 5, players may have end up with three different regions and maps they'll be able to enjoy, which would obviously keep each one from going stale.

Whatever the next teasers reveal, it’s an exciting time to be an Apex Legends player and it’ll be fun to see where Respawn take their expansive story from here.