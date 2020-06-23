All Apex Legends Lost Treasures buffs & nerfs to weapons and Legends

The new Apex Legends Lost Treasures event patch is set to change things for Respawn’s battle royale with a host of balancing changes for the game's Legends and weapons, including a massive Lifeline update and more ⁠— here’s the full list of buffs, nerfs, and reworks.

The Lost Treasures collection event, announced during the EA Play livestream, is bringing plenty of new content to Apex. Crypto is getting a point of interest, and new portable respawn beacons may just change the way the game is played.

On top of all that excitement, Respawn has dropped some major changes in the Lost Treasures patch too. Lifeline is getting healing changes, the HAVOC is finally falling under the nerf hammer, and Wraith is having her kit stripped back too.

All up, ten of the battle royale’s thirteen characters are set for changes this update, while two guns are being tweaked too. Zipline mobility is also coming under Respawn’s microscope in Lost Treasures too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next Apex Legends patch, which is expected to hit live servers early on Tuesday, June 23.

Legend changes

There’s a hefty whack of Legends getting changes in the June 23 patch, but none are set for quite as big a change as iconic Apex Legends healer Lifeline.

The South African medic has become overshadowed by some of the other Legends in recent updates, including shield-dropping Gibraltar, and the smooth-talking Mirage. Both have been buffed, and have stepped into strong healing roles.

Advertisement

Respawn is looking to change that in the Lost Treasures patch by upping the healing power Lifeline has at her disposal. Now, when using D.O.C. to heal downed allies, she can step away and begin healing someone else at the same time.

Lifeline’s Care Package ultimate has also been buffed slightly as well. The supply ship will now drop “lots more items,” including more healing kits. In total, each care package should land with three small healing items, and two attachments.

The Legends set to get buffed in the new update include Revenant (more tactical power, no range on ult), Octane (stim boosts, double-jump ult), Crypto (faster hacking), Wattson (more pylons), and Mirage (smarter clones).

Read more: Titanfall 2 arriving on Steam is perfect time to try Apex prequel

Wraith is also in line for some major changes to her portal abilities. Respawn is aiming to make her ability "more of a repositioning and scouting" option, rather than the "get of jail free card" it's become.

On the other side of the coin, Loba is being nerfed slightly. Her Black Market Boutique ult now only picks up one stack of ammo. Gibraltar (slower healing while in shield) and Caustic (traps can be burst before expanded) are also being nerfed.

Lifeline

Passive

Combat Revive now replaces Combat Medic.

Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend or revive someone else.

This fully replaces Lifeline’s old passive, including Fast Heal.

Tactical

Lifeline’s Tactical cooldown is now 45 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Ultimate

Lifeline’s Care Package now contains more items. Care Package will contain 3x more small healing items, when it decides to spawn small healing items. Care Package will contain 2x more attachments, when it decides to spawn attachments.



Octane

Tactical

Upon activation, Stim will remove movement impairing effects.

Stim sprinting speed is increased by 10%.

Ultimate

Players can now double jump in mid-air after using Octane’s Launch Pad

Players can change direction easily from the double jump.

Revenant

Tactical

Will now cancel: Pathfinder mid-grapple. Wraith mid-Phase Walk attempt (before Phase Walk activates).

Will now prevent: Mirage cloaked revive. Mirage decoy control activation. Lifeline combat revive.



Ultimate

Range removed on Death Totem.

Crypto

Tactical

Deploying Hack (Crypto’s Drone) now takes 1.5 seconds (from 2.5 seconds).

Ultimate

EMP will now disable Wattson’s Pylons.

Loba

Tactical

Burglar’s Best Friend will no longer be intercepted by Watton's Interception Pylon.

Ultimate

Black Market Boutique (ultimate) will now only pick up 1 stack of ammo (rather than 1 stack + the amount that was required to fill whatever partial stack you had in your inventory).

Ultimate Accelerants now give 20% ult charge (up from 17.5%).

Mirage

Tactical

You can now hold the tactical button, and release to auto-control decoys.

Decoys will now say lines when shot.

Passive

When cloaked, Mirage’s holo emitters will be visible to players that are less than 5 meters away.

Skydive

Will now create decoys for the entire squad when skydiving when still diving with your squad.

Gibraltar

Fast Heal granted inside the Dome Shield, slowed down: 25% faster -> 15% faster.

Caustic

Enemies can cancel Caustic’s barrel by shooting it before it is fully inflated.

Wattson

Wattson’s Pylons now last for 90 seconds

Wattson can now have up to 3 pylons out at a time

Wattson can stack 2 Ultimate accelerants per inventory slot

Wraith

Phase Walk

Phase Walk now takes 1.25 seconds to enable (was 0.4 seconds). During this time, Wraith will receive a 20% move slow

This does not affect Phase Walk while placing a Phase Portal

While in Phase Walk, Wraith now gets a 30% move speed boost

While in Phase Walk, Wraith can now see other players while in the Void.

Now lasts 4 seconds (from 3 seconds)

Cooldown is now down to 25 (from 35 seconds)

Phase Tunnel

Decreased distance for portal placement by 25%.

Weapon changes

Two weapons are being changed in the Lost Treasures event ⁠— the long-overpowered Havoc Rifle is being nerfed slightly, and the Sentinel is getting some buffs in an attempt to bring it back into the meta on Kings Canyon.

The Havoc is having its horizontal recoil “greatly increased” to stop burst shots, and will have its magazine size decreased to 28. The Sentinel’s rechamber time will be swapped to 1.6 and its energize duration is up to 120 seconds.

HAVOC Rifle

Greatly increased horizontal recoil in the initial shots of a burst.

Decreased magazine size from 32 >> 28.

Sentinel

Rechamber time 1.75 >> 1.6.

Energize duration 90 >> 120.

Ziplines

A cooldown will be applied to re-grabbing Ziplines without touching the ground.

The cooldown will increase with each time a player disconnects and re-grabs the zipline.

With these changes, the ability cooldown will reset when the player touches the ground.

⁠Make sure to check out the full Apex Legends Lost Treasures update patch notes for details about all other changes and additions. Read up on the new Apex collection event ⁠— including Crypto’s Town Takeover — here.