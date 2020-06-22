Titanfall 2 arriving on Steam is perfect time to try Apex Legends prequel

Titanfall 2 has finally arrived on Steam nearly four years after Respawn’s Titan-based FPS franchise sequel was first released, and it’s sparking a renaissance for the cult classic ⁠— it’s time to give the Apex Legends ‘prequel’ a shot.

Before the Loba and Revenant, the Apex Games, and Kings Canyon, there was the Outlands, and Titans. Pilots darted across walls, and claimed kills with the Smart Pistol MK6, and the R-201. It was a fledgling FPS franchise that dreamed of rivaling mainstay titles like Call of Duty, and Battlefield, and many thought it could.

Only, release timing punted Titanfall 2 right into the realms of a ‘cult classic’ before it even had a chance to spread its wings. EA put it up against Battlefield 1 and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and it failed to meet every sales metric the publisher marked it on.

After the breath of fresh air that many had dubbed the first Titanfall game, to see the sequel ⁠fall at the final hurdle was heartbreaking for fans. Many would eventually make their way to Apex after the battle royale was released in 2019.

Four years later, Titanfall 2 may finally be having its time in the sun: the 2016 game has been released on Steam, and it’s already smashing its old player numbers ⁠— it’s well and truly time for Apex fans to give the Respawn title a crack.

Now, let’s not beat around the bush. Titanfall 2 isn’t blowing any kind of Steam records after its arrival on the platform. Just under 10,000 players logged into the Respawn shooter on June 21, according to Valve. Compared to its old console count, however, that’s huge.

The title ⁠— which is currently selling with a 67% discount to celebrate its relaunch ⁠— is on top of the best-sellers charts at the moment though. It’s ahead of a discounted Skyrim, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Dark Souls III, and more.



“It's so great to see Titanfall 2 getting so many new players! Welcome to all the new pilots!” Respawn animator Moy Parra said of the Steam release. He added soon after “it’s fine [to dive into the sequel] if you haven’t played the first one.”

It's so great to see #Titanfall2 getting so many new players! Welcome to all the new pilots! Hope you enjoy it 🎮🤖 pic.twitter.com/H6Xev8Czda — Moy Parra (@_moyparra) June 20, 2020

Titanfall 2 tells the story of Jack Cooper, a militia rifleman who becomes a Titan pilot after the death of his mentor Captain Tai Lastimosa at the hands of mercenary leader Kuben Blisk ⁠— who may just be the next Legend in Apex Legends.

Basically, Apex Legends players are running out of excuses to go a little ‘old school’. It's time to return to the game that inspired the now hugely popular battle royale. You’ll see guns and weapons you recognize, enemies that have carried over, and even a few Pathfinder-like characters too!

With Steam’s launch discount, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition is currently selling at $9.89 USD, or ~£8 GBP. For Australians, that’s $13.18 AUD. This promotional offer is expected to end by Friday, July 10, so you have a bit of time to decide.

Titanfall 2 is available to purchase through Steam here. While you’re on the browser, make sure you add Apex Legends to your wishlist too. The battle royale should be available on the Valve-owned browser in the next few months.