Aceu shares best Ranked tips for reaching Diamond in Apex Legends

Apex Legends NRG streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has shared some tips for players looking to increase their rank and reach Diamond.

As with most battle royales, Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart with the majority of players looking to pick up the victory in every match they play.

For those who want to test themselves even further, Ranked offers the community a chance to compete against opponents of a similar level and ascend through the various tiers.

While this can be incredibly fun, it can also cause a lot of frustration if you get stuck at the same rank for a long time, so players are always looking for tips from top pros and streamers.

Luckily, Apex Twitch personality aceu took the time on a recent stream to share his best Ranked tips for reaching Diamond, and he even recommended a specific Legend to play.

Aceu’s top tips for climbing in Apex Legends Ranked

After being asked about how to reach Diamond on his February 18 stream, aceu decided to take the time to share a few simple tips for players to follow.

Beginning with team size, he recommends that anyone looking to climb in Ranked plays in a three-stack so communication is always perfect, making it easy to navigate skirmishes and formulate the best strategy.

Next, he advises that Ranked players should pick a Recon character and scan a beacon so they can be in the best position before the ring closes. Out of all the Recon Legends, aceu suggests picking Bloodhound as they’re the strongest in the current meta.

Finally, focus on surviving and securing KP rather than rushing into every gunfight, this will ensure you gain RP each match and rank up over time.

So, next time you jump into Ranked, give these tricks a go and see if it improves your win rate overall. As with any BR title, it’s impossible to win every single match, so it’s important to be consistent and survive for as long as possible.

It may also be worth sharpening up your gun skills in the Firing Range, 30 minutes of practice before any Ranked session can be a huge difference-maker.