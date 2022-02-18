Valkyrie Heirloom concept gives her Titanfall-inspired weapon in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends Valkyrie Heirloom concept has given the Winged Avenger a Titanfall-inspired weapon and it’s getting a lot of praise from the community.

Every season, Respawn releases a brand new Heirloom alongside a limited-time collection event. Although this is usually a weapon, the most recent addition was the Prestige Bloodhound skin, which came with special animations and recolors.

Despite this, it’s expected that the devs will resume the normal rollout of rare melee collectibles from the next collection event, with rumors indicating that Crypto is next on the list.

However, as Heirlooms are Legend specific, the community is always coming up with unique ideas and concepts of their own.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what Apex Legends YouTuber Bobz has done for the Winged Avenger, creating Valkyrie a Titanfall-inspired weapon.

Valkyrie Heirloom concept equips her with Ronin Sword

Relating the Heirloom concept to Valkyrie’s Titanfall roots, bobz has created a mini Ronin Blade for her to equip while flying through the Outlands and firing down rockets on her enemies.

The short black blade is covered in pilot-style markings and would be the perfect one-handed weapon for the Winged Avenger.

Read More: TimTheTatman explains why Warzone should keep copying Apex Legends

It’s worth noting that from a lore perspective, Valk’s dad had a Northstar Titan, not a Ronin, so some players may argue that the sword doesn’t fit her theme.

Advertisement

But aside from that, the appearance of the blade is incredible and definitely shows that Respawn needs to tie Valk’s Heirloom to Titanfall in some way when she’s next on the list.

It’ll be interesting to see if Respawn decides to create Valk her very own Heirloom in the near future as the Winged Avenger is extremely popular in the current meta.

With a 6.4% pick rate, she’s currently sitting as the fifth most popular Legend in the entire game, so it’s safe to say a lot of players are holding out hope that she’ll be getting a collection event soon.

Advertisement

Either way, bobz idea may not fit with Valk’s lore completely, but there’s no denying it’s an impressive concept.