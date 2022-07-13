Aceu claims Apex Legends pubs are ruined and in “the worst state in Apex history”

Alex Garton . 52 minutes ago

Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has claimed pubs are in “the worst state in Apex history” and are not worth playing.

When it comes to Apex Legends’ battle royale modes, players have the option to queue for pubs (regular matches) or Ranked matches.

While Ranked caters to the more competitive side of the community with a leaderboard and tiers, pubs are more of a casual experience, or so they should be.

According to a lot of players, the public match experience has deteriorated over the last few seasons with countless highly skilled three stacks taking over and dominating lobbies.

Popular streamer aceu agrees with these concerns and has claimed pubs are in “the worst state in Apex history”.

Respawn Entertainment Season 14 of Apex Legends is expected to arrive in early August.

Aceu claims pubs are not worth playing Season 13

During a recent stream, aceu expressed his frustration with public matches, claiming the lobbies are filled with Diamond, Master, and Pred three stacks.

As a result, he thinks pubs are now “sweatier than Ranked” and not worth playing if you’re a lower-skilled player, as most of the time you’re likely to get “rolled” by other squads in your match.

On top of that, he also raised the issue of hot dropping which leads to the whole lobby dying before the second round of the ring, meaning it’s extremely difficult to rack up kills if you don’t follow the herd.

Overall, he summarizes the pub’s experience as being in “the worst state in Apex history” and claims he “feels bad” for a lot of casual players.

Most of aceu’s concerns come down to the game’s matchmaking which has been a controversial topic in the community for a long time.

Following the countless complaints surrounding Ranked Reloaded, it’ll be interesting to see whether Respawn neglects to address the issues with pubs, and instead focuses on fine-tuning their competitive mode.

Either way, with Season 14 on the horizon in August, that will be the earliest time that we can expect to see any changes.