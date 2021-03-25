 $1 Million Apex Legends Global Series Championship: How to sign up - Dexerto
Apex Legends

$1 Million Apex Legends Global Series Championship: How to sign up

Published: 25/Mar/2021 17:00 Updated: 25/Mar/2021 17:56

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Global Series is set to follow up the Winter Circuit with a $1 million prize pool event, the ALGS Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest Apex Legends event yet, and how you can take part.

  • Apex Legends Global Championship takes place May 22 – June 13
  • 60 teams from all 5 regions will compete
  • Franchise-record $1 million prize money to be won

The original Apex Legends Global Series plan, with a $500,000 major, was meant to take place in March 2020, but like many esports events, the global health crisis forced its postponement.

But, things are getting back on track for 2021, with the ALGC. The event “will serve as the ultimate culmination of the first-ever Global Series season,” EA says.

Teams from all regions will compete to be crowned as one of five “Champions of the Arena.”

ALGS Major 2020
EA
The planned ALGS Major was postponed from its original 2020 date.

When is the ALGS Championship?

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship will take place May 22 – June 13.

Who can play?

Teams across North America, EMEA, South America, APAC-N, and APAC-S will all participate. The majority of the 60 teams will qualify through their placements in the Winter Circuit and earned ALGS points.

But, if you want to take part but missed out through these qualification routes, there are Last Chance Qualifiers for every region too.

apex legends global series algs winter circuit
Respawn Entertainment
The ALGS Winter Circuit is well underway.

How to sign up for ALGC LCQ

The Last Chance Qualifiers take place April 23-25, and sign-ups start very soon, on March 29. Championship LCQ will be open to all eligible players who have achieved Gold IV Rank on PC, in Season 8 Split 2.

You can register your team here.

To play, you will need to be over 16, except in Japan (17+), Russia (18+) or South Korea (18+). ALGS competitions are played on PC only, but you can choose to either play on mouse and keyboard or with a controller.

Full eligibility rules can be found here.

ALGS Championship Prize Pool

The $1 million prize pool will break down as follows:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
Finishing Rank North America EMEA APAC North APAC South South America
1st $102,000 $102,000 $68,100 $68,100 $42,000
2nd $51,000 $51,000 $33,900 $33,900 $21,000
3rd $30,000 $30,000 $20,100 $20,100 $12,000
4th $18,000 $18,000 $12,000 $12,000 $7,500
5th $13,500 $13,500 $9,000 $9,000 $5,400
6th $10,200 $10,200 $6,900 $6,900 $4,200
7th $7,500 $7,500 $4,800 $4,800 $3,000
8th $5,700 $5,700 $3,600 $3,600 $2,400
9th $4,200 $4,200 $2,700 $2,700 $1,800
10th $3,000 $3,000 $2,100 $2,100 $1,200
11th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
12th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
13th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
14th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
15th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
16th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
17th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
18th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
19th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
20th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
Apex Predator* $4,800 $4,800 $2,400 $2,400 $1,600

Apex Legends esports on the rise

The $1 million Championship will cap off what has been a successful, albeit disrupted, first year of Apex Legends esports. Despite the disappointment of LAN events being put on hold, interest in competitive Apex has been growing at a healthy rate.

We spoke to ALGS Commissioner John Nelson about the growth of Apex Legends esports, and their plans to make it one of the leading esports titles in the future.

Viewers of the events on Twitch can now also earn drops – cosmetic rewards to be used in-game – by watching the ALGS matches on stream (like the Winter Circuit Playoffs).

