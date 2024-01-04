This Gundam figure is 33% off & you don’t have to build it

The Gundam GP00 Blossom model from 0083 OVA is now 33% off, fully articulated Robot Spirits figure with accessories.

For Gundam fans and model kit collectors, a unique Mobile Suit is now 33% off. The Robot Spirits Gundam GP00 Blossom figure from the popular 0083 OVA series is an intricately detailed piece capturing this design.

Save more than 30% on this Gundam figure

For loyal fans who’ve seen the key anime or built dozens of Gunpla kits, the striking GP00 Blossom is a mobile suit worth remembering – and now owning at a discounted price through the Robot Spirits lineup.

This 33% off deal lets collectors grab a great piece of Gundam history for a great price. So take advantage of the savings while they last.

Part of Bandai’s Robot Spirits line that focuses on articulation and accuracy, this roughly 5-inch figure recreates the experimental, high-performance GP00 Blossom Gundam.

Initially built to safeguard Anaheim Electronics’ facilities, this mobile suit was quickly sorted into combat loaded with advanced weaponry. The accessories in this set allow you to showcase the GP00 with its giant beam rifle, MPIWS radome connector, Core Booster unit, and effect display parts.

With over 30 years of animation and models, Gundam has become a global pop culture phenomenon known for signature mobile suit designs and technology. This GP00 Blossom only appeared briefly in a side story, making it a unique addition for fans.

