You can now watch the opening scene of one of the biggest anime movies of the year

Anime fans can rejoice because the opening scene of one of the biggest anime movies of the year is now free to watch for all.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom was released on January 26, 2024, following the events of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny that came out 19 years ago. The fandom proved its continued loyalty to the franchise as the anime movie went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. As of March 25, the movie earned 27.14 million USD in only 59 days, as stated by the official website of the film.

Following its huge success, the company has now made the first six and a half minutes of the film available on their official YouTube channel. The company has uploaded both the subbed and dubbed versions of the clip. However, it is not available in every country yet.

Fans will be excited to know that the clip features an intense action scene along with the movie’s original soundtrack “Freedom” by the musician Takanori Nishikawa.

English subbed version:

English dubbed version:

The movie follows the events of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny Final Plus: The Chosen Future. Set in C.E. 75, the war for freedom still rages on. An organization named Blue Cosmos is behind this chaos. To establish peace once again, a neutral organization called Compass is established where Lacus Clyne acts as its first president. As its members, Kira and his comrades go around to stop the fights in different regions.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom is the most successful movie of the franchise, earning more at the Japanese box office than any of its predecessors. The film has also gotten mostly positive reviews and good ratings by fans and critics.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom’s international release started on March 23, so this teaser is the perfect taster before checking out the full film.