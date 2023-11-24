The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash: Everything we know

Japanese web novel series, The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash, is getting an anime. Here is everything you need to know about it, including the release date.

The TV adaptation of the fun and colorful isekai series The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash, was first announced back in November 2022.

The story began in 2018 on user-generated website Shōsetsuka ni Narō as a web novel series by Honobonoru500. A year later, a light novel series followed, and after that, a manga adaptation began serialization in 2020. In short – it has a loyal fanbase that has been waiting for an anime adaptation for years.

Over the past year, snippets of information were provided for the manga’s awaiting fans. And now, ahead of its Japanese premiere, we finally have its official release date, cast list, theme song, and even a trailer. So, let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this star-filled fantasy series.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime will premiere on January 12, 2024.

2024 is shaping up to be the year of isekai, with yet another series debuting in January.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash will premiere in Japan on the Tokyo MX and BS Asahi channels on January 12, and on will go stateside with ABC TV on January 13.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash plot

Described by Seven Seas Entertainment as a heart-warming fantasy tale about a girl who embarks on a journey with her new friend. The story follows a young girl called Ivy who was reborn in an RPG-like world where people are ranked by stars. However, Ivy is one of the unlucky few in this world to have the zero-star “tamer” skill.

Since even her parents want nothing to do with her and her shameful ranking, she learns to live off the land and survive on her own. But when she tames Sora, a frail slime, her life soon takes a turn for the better as they overcome the bigotry that caused her family to abandon her.

Who’s in the cast?

Just like the starry plot, the anime also has a star-studded crew, including singer and voice actress Aina Suzuki and Mutsumi Tamura. As well as voicing the main character, Suzuki will perform the opening theme song, Hate no Nai Tabi. While Tei will perform the ending theme song.

The cast list is as follows:

Ivy voiced by Aina Suzuki

Sora voiced by Mutsumi Tamura

Ciel voiced by Anna Mugiho

Ruba voiced by Fumi Hirano

Oguto voiced by Kenta Miyake

Verivera voiced by Kohsuke Toriumi

Seizerk voiced by Masaki Terasoma

Latroa voiced by Taku Yashiro

Borolda voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

Rickbert voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto

Mira voiced by Marina Inoue

Tort voiced by Shun’ichi Toki

Produced by Studio Massket, known for Hell’s Paradise and Blue Lock, Dragon Ball Z‘s Shigeyasu Yamauchi and Naruto Shippuden‘s Naoki Horiuchi will take the helm as directors. Katsuhiko Takayama will write the script and the music is being composed by Reign of the Seven Spellblades’ Kujira Yumemi.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash trailer

On November 23, the official trailer for the series was released, featuring Ivy’s terrifying death in the real world and her rebirth in a new, fantasy world. Depicting fantastical creatures, vibrant colors, and a feel-good storyline, this new anime is recommended for fans of series like The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

