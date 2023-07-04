The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, has enough of a unique premise to overlook its somewhat basic characters.

Anime films can range from great epics to slice-of-life delights. Goodbye, Don Glees! fits into the latter territory, and is the latest film from A Place Further than the Universe director, Atsuko Ishizuka.

The movie follows

The film, while nothing genre-changing, still manages to be an emotional sci-fi coming-of-age stint, with plenty of pretty animation and character growth. But first, warning: Slight spoilers ahead!

Anime Limited is releasing the film in cinemas across the United Kingdom and Ireland from 14th July 2023, and in France later this year.

Inspired by the award-winning novel of the same name and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi (BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War), this whirlwind time-travelling tale of summer love tells the story of Kaoru and Anzu, two misfit teenagers who come together to investigate a mysterious tunnel that is said to grant the wishes of whoever ventures through it – at a precious cost. Together, they must realise what it is they truly wish for, and whether it’s worth the price.

Common opening style Nice animation Overpowering songs – like chill Loner stereotype Stock characters Deep breath before trouble Breathing is very repetitive – he’s always fucking breathing Ingesting concept – explains it pretty quickly They both study the tunnel to try and figure out a way to get what they want Fast pace both good and bad Why would he immediately go back if he made a promise Why feet Rushed romance She’s hot and cold Apologise to bully, kinda a nice scene Ingesting use of some animation Cute heartfelt moment Quite chill movie despite the stakes Their problems don’t really match up Laughing and breathing too damn long Set in 2005 About overcoming grief – funny dramatic slow mo No regrets about leaving his sister?