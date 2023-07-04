The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes review: A cliched yet enjoyable summer flick
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, has enough of a unique premise to overlook its somewhat basic characters.
Anime films can range from great epics to slice-of-life delights. Goodbye, Don Glees! fits into the latter territory, and is the latest film from A Place Further than the Universe director, Atsuko Ishizuka.
The movie follows
The film, while nothing genre-changing, still manages to be an emotional sci-fi coming-of-age stint, with plenty of pretty animation and character growth. But first, warning: Slight spoilers ahead!
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Anime Limited is releasing the film in cinemas across the United Kingdom and Ireland from 14th July 2023, and in France later this year.
Inspired by the award-winning novel of the same name and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi (BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War), this whirlwind time-travelling tale of summer love tells the story of Kaoru and Anzu, two misfit teenagers who come together to investigate a mysterious tunnel that is said to grant the wishes of whoever ventures through it – at a precious cost. Together, they must realise what it is they truly wish for, and whether it’s worth the price.
Common opening styleNice animationOverpowering songs – like chillLoner stereotypeStock charactersDeep breath before troubleBreathing is very repetitive – he’s always fucking breathingIngesting concept – explains it pretty quicklyThey both study the tunnel to try and figure out a way to get what they wantFast pace both good and badWhy would he immediately go back if he made a promiseWhy feetRushed romanceShe’s hot and coldApologise to bully, kinda a nice sceneIngesting use of some animationCute heartfelt momentQuite chill movie despite the stakesTheir problems don’t really match upLaughing and breathing too damn longSet in 2005About overcoming grief – funny dramatic slow moNo regrets about leaving his sister?