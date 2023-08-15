The Boy and the Heron: Studio Ghibli drops first beautiful look

Studio Ghibli has finally given outsiders a first look at The Boy and the Heron, their new mysterious feature.

Hayao Miyazaki’s new film The Boy and the Heron opened in Japan last month, to rave reviews and huge box office numbers. Despite the mystery surrounding the film, with its limited promo, hype is still huge.

But while The Boy and the Heron will open the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 – making it the first animated film to fill such a prestigious slot – those in the West are still left hanging about when we will get to see the new movie.

However, we have finally gotten a glimpse at the flick, with some beautiful “First Look” images having just been released.

Studio Ghibli releases first look images

The Boy and the Heron – which is also known by its title How Do You Live? in Japan – has recently just released a number of images in an official pamphlet, depicting the beautiful visuals of the upcoming Studio Ghibli film.

Although, not every image is heart-warming. For example, one image of a bird with human teeth is enough to unsettle, providing that classic Studio Ghibli tone of mixing horror with whimsy.

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

Although the release of The Boy and the Heron has been shrouded in secrecy, an overview of the plot has been revealed in a review from the AnimeNewsNetwork. Give it a read below:

“Our hero, Mahito, is a good kid – obedient and polite. But while he’s respectful to his aunt and the numerous elderly people she takes care of, he is self-destructing on the inside. What he wants is the old life he had in Tokyo with his father and mother – not this one in a new place where he knows no one and his father is already making a new family with his aunt.

“At first, he lashes out at himself – getting in a fight after school and then causing himself a gushing head wound so he doesn’t have to go back. Then, he moves on to lash out at something that can’t fight back – the blue heron living in a neighboring pond. The message here is clear. These are obvious outward signs of a troubled kid – both then and now. Pain and grief are universal things – and only by recognizing the signs can we help those in need.

“The film, for all its fantastical trappings, is the story of Mahito coming to accept what he still has – and fighting to make sure nothing more is taken away from him.”

For more Ghibli click here. While for our ranking of the studio's movies, head here.