Suicide Squad anime looks bonkers & bloody in new trailer

Harley Quinn and the Joker display their full gory glory in Suicide Squad Isekai’s brand new trailer. Let’s take a look.

Suicide Squad Isekai ignited the anime world when it was first announced at Anime Expo 2023. Now, Harley Quinn, the Joker and all the characters you love from the series are back in a brand new trailer.

Filled with gorgeous visuals and brutal fight scenes in a world that’s nothing like our own, our reluctant villains-turned-heroes are back to wreak move havoc.

With the anime set to debut in Winter 2024, let’s take a look at this explosive (quite literally) new trailer.

Suicide Squad Isekai drops new trailer

On December 1, Warner Bros. Japan released this brand new trailer, along with its main cast list.

This bloody and bonkers trailer shows all the characters you know and love from the comics, including The Joker (Yuichiro Umehara), Harley Quinn (Anna Nagase), Peacemaker (Takehito Koyasu), Deadshot (Reigo Yamaguchi), King Shark (Subaru Kimura), Clayface (Jun Fukuyama) and their overseer Amada Waller.

The full plot is still unknown, Warner Bros. revealed that it will follow the general Suicide Squad formula. In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller will send the Suicide Squad of super villains into a magical world where orcs and dragons roam.

But with lethal explosives planted into their necks, failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! We don’t know if Harley Quinn and her crew will conquer this terrifying Isekai realm. However, from the trailer, it sure looks like they’re going to try.

The trailer shows the group fighting the inhabitants of this new world as soon as they arrive. Talk about making an entrance! And while it looks like a typical fantasy isekai setting, the trailer promises that the anime version of Suicide Squad will provide so much more than that: bloody battles, rampaging orcs, monstrous dragons, and of course more of the marvellous mayhem that the series is known for.

Check out our other Suicide Squad coverage here, and our anime coverage here.