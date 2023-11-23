Suicide Squad Isekai: Everything we know so far

Two worlds will collide on Task Force X’s next mission in Suicide Squad Isekai. Here’s everything you need to know about this epic and violent fantasy adventure.

Get ready for your favorite villains to burst onto our screens once again with a brand-new anime series.

But what awaits this miscellaneous mix of colorful characters? In a collaboration we didn’t know we needed with Warner Bros. and WIT Studio, the Joker and Harley Quinn will star with an isekai twist.

So, here is everything you need to know about Suicide Squad Isekai, including release date rumors, its trailer, key character visuals and more.

Currently there is no official release date for Suicide Squad Isekai.

Recent rumors across social media suggest that the upcoming anime series will premiere in the Winter 2024 season. However, at Anime Expo 2023, Crunchyroll News announced that Suicide Squad Isekai will be available for streaming very soon, so it could be coming earlier than we expect.

Suicide Squad Isekai plot

While we don’t know the exact plot details, Studio Wit has confirmed that the Joker and Harley Quinn will be the main characters of the new anime. The dangerous couple will embark on an isekai adventure, while Amanda Waller sends the Suicide Squad to return them.

Popular characters including Deadshot, Peacemaker, King Shark and Captain Boomerang are also expected to appear throughout the series.

Suicide Squad Isekai’s creative crew

The official cast for the series is still under wraps. But don’t worry, because we do have some important details about the crew behind it.

In collaboration with Warner Bros., Wit Studio – known for Attack On Titan, Vinland Saga and Spy x Family – will bring this new anime series to life. Taking the helm as director is industry veteran, Eri Osada, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the script. Psycho-Pass and Katekyo Hitman REBORN!’s Akira Amano is in charge of character design and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Stay tuned, because we’ll update you with the latest info for the rest of the cast and crew once it’s been announced.

Is there a trailer?

On July 4, 2023, DC released an announcement trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai

The 49-second clip teased a colorful glimpse of what fans can expect from the Suicide Squad anime adaptation, with the adventures of Harley Quinn and the Joker at the forefront of the series.

The trailer doesn’t give too much away. However, it does show the dynamic duo racing through the streets, which soon give way to an extensive fantasy universe filled with majestic dragons. So, it’s safe to assume that in the isekai version of Suicide Squad, pretty much anything goes.

