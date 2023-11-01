Attack On Titan English dub VA to join Spy x Family cast

Things are changing in the Spy x Family universe. But don’t worry, it’s only temporary.

With fans awaiting the premiere of Spy x Family season 2’s Cruise Adventure Arc, the anime announced a shock change on Twitter.

Bryn Apprill, recognized for her roles as Kobeni in Chainsaw Man and Historia in Attack On Titan, will step in for Megan Shipman as the voice of Anya Forger.

It’s important to note that while Bryn is a well-established voice actor with a rich anime dubbing history, the change is only temporary, so Spy x Family fans can rest easy. Megan Shipman will return after a few weeks.

Spy x Family’s shock new announcement

On October 27, 2023, Spy x Family’s official English Twitter account announced that Megan Shipman, who plays Anya Forger, will be “embarking on a special mission – motherhood” and, therefore, taking a short maternity break for a few weeks.

In the meantime, Bryn Apprill will be stepping in. Bryn herself took to Twitter to express her congratulations to Megan and assure fans that she would strive to meet their expectations, promising to do her “very best.”

Fans responses have been nothing but supportive, with many expressing excitement to see what she’ll do with the role.

What can Spy x Family fans expect?

The announcement arrived just before the English dub release of Spy x Family season 2 episode 2, so there’s still some time before we get to hear Bryn Apprill’s take on the character Anya Forger.

However, in her upcoming episodes, the Forgers will embark on a Cruise Adventure Arc, where Loid and Anya are set to enjoy their trip, while Yor finds herself on a treacherous escort mission, promising hilarious moments ahead.

So, what do you think about the announcement? Are you excited to see how Bryn Apprill will handle this beloved character, or do you have concerns that the change might affect your immersion in the story?

