Spy x Family Part 2 drops an exciting new trailer

Spy x Family Part 2 has just dropped a new trailer, teasing some epic happenings when the series drops next month.

Fans of the hit anime Spy x Family can get even more excited about the upcoming release of the anime’s second half, as a new trailer has just been released.

After the first half of the series began dropping on Crunchyroll in April 2022, the anime has taken the world by storm, and left people wondering what will happen in the series’ second half.

Well wonder no longer, as the new trailer, which was released by Toho Animation, features some epic teasing images about the upcoming episodes.

What happens in the new Spy x Family Part 2 trailer?

The new trailer showcases a lot in a small amount of time.

The trailer features a new enemy, played by Hiroki Takahashi, as he embarks to create a terrorist threat, as our leading man Loid and his allies work to stop him. Meanwhile, it seems like Anya is about to get a new dog, which in the show, will likely be equally as exciting.

The trailer also previews the new opening theme song “Souvenir” by the band Bump of Chicken.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi (of Mobile Suit Gundam UC and Rurouni Kenshin) is directing the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks. Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) has designed the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME (Fairy gone and Sakura Quest) is the music producer.

Viz Media, who publishes the manga, describes the story as thus:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment – get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head!

Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!

As well as the trailer, there has been a new teasing image for the series, which features characters both old and new, with the lovable Anya right in the middle.

Toho Animation

When and where can I watch Spy x Family Part 2?

The second half of Spy x Family will premiere on October 1.

The series will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, both dubbed and subbed.

For those who want to watch even more Spy x Family content, the manga has inspired a stage play adaptation, which will perform in Spring 2023.