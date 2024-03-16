Solo Leveling fans still aren’t over this twist in the manhwa

Solo Leveling has taken us on a wild ride so far, and we’re less than ten episodes in. The best is yet to come and, according to some fans, the worst.

If there’s a breakout hit this year, it’s Solo Leveling. After conquering the world in manhwa form, the anime show has taken Sung Jinwoo’s progression to becoming the greatest hunter to incredible heights, attracting fans around the world.

We’ve seen Sung take on some hefty battles, including the mighty Cerberus. However, one of his most daunting challenges will be coming to terms with a particular person’s death.

This character left such an impression with their passing, fans still aren’t over it. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Solo Leveling fans still aren’t over the passing of Sung Jinwoo’s father figure

Go Gunhee, Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association, becomes something of a mentor to Sung Jinwoo as Solo Leveling goes. It’s part of what makes it hard to stomach when he dies, and the manhwa scene still has fans reeling.

“Taken from us too soon,” says one comment in tribute on Reddit. “I’m rereading manhwa right now after two years, this scene hit hard,” adds another.

The original post contains Gunhee’s death scene, where he passes one last piece of wisdom onto Sung. “Please remain on the side of the humans,” he says, before dying, giving everyone all of the feels. It’s a beautiful, emotive ending for a great supporting character, and exemplary of the Chugong’s writing prowess.

He’s referencing an internal struggle for Sung that’s difficult to fully explain, but essentially, our hero’s humanity is at stake. Gunhee’s final words help keep Sung on the side of mankind — what more can you ask from a guiding light?

If you’re only an anime viewer, you have it all ahead of you. Prepare by checking out our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling.