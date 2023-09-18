One Piece chapter 1093 spoilers: Will Iron Giant regain its power?

The fight between Luffy and Kizaru is about to get more serious. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093.

One Piece manga is currently featuring Luffy going against Admiral Kizaru. Navy officers completely surround the island. Even though Sentamaru wanted to protect Vegapunk, he lost terribly against Kizaru.

The recent chapter featured a series of shocking moments as Akainu stops Kuma in Mary Geoise. He is surprised to see Kuma acting on his own despite his personality being erased years ago. Akainu remembers Jewelry Bonney saying that Kuma would never agree to become a Pacifista and leave her behind.

Back at Egghead, Luffy transforms into Gear 5 and grabs Kizaru. Surprisingly, the chapter ends with the Iron Giant responding to the Drums of Liberation. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093.

One Piece chapter 1093 is expected to release on September 24 at 12:00am JST. The manga is back on its regular schedule after the successful debut of the live-action series.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1093 spoilers: What to expect?

Viz

The recent ends with a cliffhanger as the Iron Giant responds to the Drums of Liberation. Luffy is the Joy Boy of this era, something Zunesha declared during Wano after hearing the drums for the first time in over 800 years.

As for the Iron Giant, we know that it was created 900 years ago during the Void Century, using such advanced technology that even the world’s most genius scientist, Vegapunk, cannot figure it out. The robot attacked Marie Geoise 200 years ago and suddenly lost power.

Now, its eyes lit up after two centuries. Since the robot is directly connected to the Void Century, we will again get a major hint about it. Ever since the Final Saga began, Oda has revealed a lot of things about the blank century, but there’s still not enough information to figure out what transpired during that time.

One Piece chapter 1093 will also continue the fight between Luffy and Kizaru, but whether or not the Iron Giant will interfere is uncertain. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

