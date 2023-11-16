My Hero Academia Chapter 407: Release date and time

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 is on the horizon – so, here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

Previous chapters showcased the grand entry of Bakugou after a long time, that too when All Might required someone to help him in the fight against AFO. Even though Bakugou has taken All Might to a safe place for now, we can’t say the game is over.

While everyone believed that the upcoming chapter would let us witness the biggest fight of the manga, i.e., Bakugou vs. AFO, the early leaks reveal that the wait would be a little longer.

Here, you can learn about the release information of the much-awaited chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 will be released on Sunday, November 19, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus for International readers. However, release timings for these platforms may vary due to time zone differences. So, you may check out the time schedule that we have provided below:

7:00am PST

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm GMT

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm IST

11:00pm Philippine Time

1:30am Australian Time (November 20)

What happened in the previous chapter of My Hero Academia?

The chapter begins by showing us a glimpse of the battlefields. The injured get treatment from the hospital while the bad guys are held captives. Okuto Island sees the defeat of the villains and Nomu. The first few panels in the 406th chapter focussed on different battles.

The evacuation process in the U.A was completed, and we saw the civilians being taken to safer places. Lady Nagant thinks about Rock Lock’s words about Deku, and after that, the next panel takes us to All Might, who looks mesmerized seeing Bakugou’s incredible speed.

Edgeshot explains to AM that when he was on the verge of death, Bakugou realized something about his quirk. While Edgeshot talks about his new abilities, Bakugou proves it by blasting AFO. However, the villain is not an easy catch, so after dodging the blast, he tries to run. However, Bakugou’s speed doesn’t allow him to go away from his sight.

While running, AFO realized that Bakugou now looks like the second user of One For All’s quirks.

