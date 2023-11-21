Metallic Rouge: Release window, trailer & more

From the studio behind My Hero Academia comes a new tech noir anime, Metallic Rouge. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Studio Bones, known for Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia, has announced a brand new original anime for their 25th anniversary.

Although the first episode has already screened to lucky fans who made it to Anime NYC 2023, Studio Bones has kept much of the exciting details for this mecha series under wraps.

But don’t worry! We’ve compiled as much information as possible. So, here is everything we know so far about Metallic Rouge.

Metallic Rouge will debut in January 2024, but we don’t have a specific release date yet.

Alongside its first teaser trailer, the release window for Metallic Rouge was revealed back in July 2023. It is scheduled to air in Japan on Fuji TV (+Ultra) and will be simulcast for streaming outside of Asia on Crunchyroll.

Metallic Rouge plot

Unlike many of the biggest names in anime at the moment, Metallic Rouge has no source material. However, the synopsis on the anime’s official website suggests that it will be a modern twist on a classic mecha story.

Based in a world where humans and androids coexist, the story revolves around an android girl called Rouge and her partner Naomi. They’re on a special mission on Mars to murder nine androids that are hostile to the government.

Cast and crew

The crew behind Metallic Rouge boasts a wealth of sci-fi anime experience. At the helm as the chief director is Yutaka Izubuchi, known for Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. Working with him is Spirited Away animator Motonobu Hori, Ultraman R/B screenwriter Toshizo Nemoto, character designer will be Cowboy Bebop director and studio bones co-founder Toshihiro Kawamoto, and composer Taisei Iwasaki.

As for the cast, only two names have been revealed so far. GJ Club’s Yume Miyamoto will voice Rouge Redstar and Yuki Yuna is a Hero’s Tomoyo Kurosawa will voice Naomi Orthmann.

It’s easy to see from the announced crew alone that Studio Bones believes that this project is going to be a hit. Although, you’ll have to wait until January 2024 to see for yourself.

Metallic Rouge trailer

On October 15, Crunchyroll released the series third official teaser trailer.

This trailer introduces anime fans to Rouge and Naomi, the show’s main characters and special investigators, as well as what appears to be an upbeat storyline.

The previous teasers also give a different taste of what to expect: a gritty industrial setting, mecha action scenes, and power-armor-clad main characters.

Is there a Metallic Rouge theme song?

An official theme song hasn’t been announced yet. However, on November 20, Crunchyroll released a “special music clip” to reveal one of the songs which will be featured in the upcoming sci-fi anime’s soundtrack: Crimson Lightning.

The song comes from the show’s composer, Taisei Iwasaki, and the 2:30 video weaves together unseen footage with the lyrics to hint at the epic battles to come in this mecha series – as well as a darker nature than previously suggested in the October trailer.

