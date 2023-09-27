How to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – what time is it out?

The highly-anticipated Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is about to make its anime debut – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Based on a popular manga by Kanehito Yamada (story) and Tsukasa Abe (art), Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a Shonen fantasy series set in a mythical world of magic and demons. The story follows Frieren, an elf who has been around for several centuries.

The series is one of the most highly-anticipated anime of Fall 2023. The manga has been publishing since April 2020 and has won the New Work Prize at the 25th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Awards in 2021.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Madhouse, the animation studio behind Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, is popular for creating several critically acclaimed series such as One Punch Man, Death Note, Hunter X Hunter (2011), Parasyte, and so on. The new series is all set to make its debut this week. Here’s how and when you can watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End release date and time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be released on September 29, 2023. The first episode will be a two-hour special premiere. After that, the series will begin its regular broadcast on October 6, 2023. Additionally, it will run two consecutive cours till March 2024.

Article continues after ad

The first episode will be broadcast at 9:00pm JST, while the regular time from October 6 is 11:00pm JST. The global release of the subbed versions usually takes around two hours. We will update this space with global time zones once there’s official confirmation.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Crunchyroll

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be available on Crunchyroll starting September 29.

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Article continues after ad

According to Crunchyroll, the synopsis reads: “The mage Frieren defeated the Demon King alongside the hero Himmel’s party after a 10-year quest. Peace was restored to the kingdom. Because she is an elf, she is able to live over a thousand years.

“She promises Himmel and the others that she will be back to see them and then sets out on a journey by herself. Fifty years later, Frieren goes to visit Himmel and the others. She remained unchanged, but Himmel and the others have aged, and only a little of their lives remain.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Later, she witnesses Himmel’s death. Frieren is pained by her desire to have spent more time getting to know people. With that regret in her heart, she then goes on a journey to do just that. On her journey, she meets many people, and many events await her.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.