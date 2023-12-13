How many Yu Yu Hakusho live-action episodes are there?

Yu Yu Hakusho live-action is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 14, 2023, and here, we discuss the episode count of the anticipated Japanese drama.

The live-action of Yu Yu Hakusho was announced in 2020, and since then, every fan of the classic series has been waiting to witness how the anime-to-screen adaptation would turn out. After seeing the first trailer, it would be safe to say that every fan must keep their hopes high for this.

Moreover, it’s also worth noting that Yu Yu Hakusho comes from Robot Communications. The same company gave us the successful series Alice in Borderland and the recently released sci-fi movie Godzilla Minus One.

As the Netflix series will come out in a couple of hours, here, we disclose the number of episodes it will feature.

Yu Yu Hakusho live-action episode count

Yu Yu Hakusho manga released the first chapter in April 1991, and it ended with the 175th chapter in December 1994. The entire manga was then adapted into an anime released in October 1992 with 112 episodes. So, the fandom was expecting that the first season of the live-action film would come with at least eight episodes, which would make its length similar to One Piece. However, Netflix confirmed that the first season of the series will be with us for only five episodes.

That being said, if the series performs well and can win the hearts of the community, we will indeed get the news of its renewal for a second season.

The fandom is going crazy after seeing the trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action trailer featured a brilliant VFX. Besides that, the character design also caught the communities’ attention, especially the demons. In fact, Netflix confirmed that as the series showcases the demon and spirit world co-existing with the human world, the creators had to make several demons from scratch that weren’t part of the original series.

The most significant element that is being praised by the fandom is the fluidity in the martial arts sequences. So, it’s no surprise that everyone is eager to see the complete picture when the live-action finally arrives.

