Yu Yu Hakusho: Who is Botan?

Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action has finally arrived on Netflix, and as the Japanese drama series has earned several new fans, they might need help learning about the main characters. One such character is Botan; we have discussed everything about her here.

Netflix doesn’t seem to look back after the success of One Piece‘s screen adaptation. Initially, when the fandom learned that the streaming giant was working on the 90s popular animanga Yu Yu Hakusho, none of them seemed happy.

However, we saw its potential when the trailer was released ahead of the series premiere. And now, when it’s finally here, there is no denying that it is not a disappointment. In fact, we can say gone are the days when anime live-action films/series had bad reputations due to some failed projects like Cowboy Bebop and Death Note.

Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action has brought all the characters to life very well, and here we talk about Botan, who played a significant role in the story.

Who is Botan in Yu Yu Hakusho?

Botan is kind of a grim reaper, or you can say she is a guide who holds the responsibility to take the deceased souls to Koenma, the one who decides who should go to heaven and who must be sent to hell.

Botan was the one who helped Yusuke pass the test given to him by Koenma to see if he was potent enough to earn the responsibilities of a spirit detective. Botan has been beneficial to Yusuke since the very beginning. Besides him, she also helped Keiko several times. For instance, when Hiei almost turns Keiko into a demon using his shadow sword, Botan uses her abilities to conceal her demonification process and save her life.

Botan provided moral support to our main protagonist and Kuwabara to complete the harsh training with Genkai. Also, whenever Yusuke gets stuck somewhere, no matter how complicated the situation gets, Botan comes to his rescue.

Who plays Botan in Yu Yu Hakusho live-action?

Botan’s character is played by the 27-year-old actress Kotone Furukawa. She is recognized for her work in 2021’s film ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’ and ‘Pending Train,’ the TV show released in 2023.

Furukawa made her first film appearance in 2019, while her TV debut was seen in Yell, an NHK TV drama released in 2020.

