Dragons of Wonderhatch: Everything we know

Disney’s Dragons of Wonderhatch is set to be a magical fusion of live-action and anime. Here’s everything we know so far.

After 100 years of ground-breaking animation, Disney will venture once again into almost uncharted territory with their upcoming series: Dragons of Wonderhatch. Also known in Japanese as Wonderhatch Sora-Tobu Ryu no Shima, the series will combine live-action and anime elements to create a one-of-a-kind fantasy adventure.

In this Disney original series, the live-action segments are designed to immerse viewers in the real world, while the anime portions will transport them to an alternate dimension that’s inhabited by dragons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So get ready for a new kind of fantasy. Here is everything we know about Disney’s Dragons of Wonderhatch.

Dragon’s of Wonderhatch will be released on December 20, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Anime fans can look forward to an exciting winter season as Disney partners with Production I.G, the studio behind popular titles like “Haikyuu” and “Psycho-Pass.” This collaboration introduces a fresh perspective on anime that we predict will introduce Disney among the titans of Japanese animation.

Article continues after ad

The project also boasts an impressive team of creators behind it. Kentaro Hagiwara, known for his work on the live-action adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul, is directing the real-world segments, and Takashi Otsuka, renowned for the Precure franchise and One Piece Stampede, is taking the helm for the anime parts. Additionally, Posuka Demizu, the illustrator behind The Promised Neverland manga, is responsible for the original character designs and concept art.

Article continues after ad

Dragons of Wonderhatch Plot

Like with any TV series, the heart of Dragons of Wonderhatch lies in its story.

Article continues after ad

The narrative revolves around Nagi, a High School girl in the real world, and Tyme, a young boy in an extraordinary alternate dimension where dragonriders communicate with these mythical beasts. But as their worlds collide, an adventure that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy (and animation with real life) unfolds.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The film also boasts an impressive cast. The officially released cast members include: Nakajima Sena portraying Nagi, Okudaira Daiken as Tyme, and Mackenyu Arata taking on the role of Akuta. Additionally, in October 2023, the production team announced new cast members, with Rena Tanaka taking on the role of Nagi’s mother, Hana, and Masami Miura portraying Nagi’s father.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Teaser trailer

Disney+ released a teaser trailer for Dragons of Wonderhatch on October 23, 2023, which offered a glimpse of what’s to come.

The teaser trailer introduces audiences to two of the main characters, Japanese schoolgirl Nagi and Tyme, the dragon rider from an alternate world. Colorful 2D animation, reminiscent of beloved anime styles, and live-action that evokes popular J-dramas has only heightened anticipation for this new series.

With the premiere date just around the corner, Dragons of Wonderhatch is currently in uncharted waters. But this hybrid could inject anime (and the world of fantasy entertainment) with a fresh take that fans didn’t know they needed and provide viewers with an unparalleled viewing experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for an adventure that promises to transcend the boundaries of imagination and transport audiences to a world where dragons and reality coexist in captivating harmony.

Coming to Disney+ on December 22, 2023.

While you wait, you can check out our other anime coverage here.