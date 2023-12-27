Sengoku Youko anime: Everything we know

Fantasy adventure Sengoku Youko is getting a TV anime. Here’s everything we know so far about it.

Satoshi Mizukami’s dark fantasy manga Sengoku Youko, which serialized from 2007-2016, is finally receiving a TV anime adaptation.

Considered by fans as one of the most underrated action shonen series of modern times, the anime adaptation will introduce a whole new audience into the Sengoku Youko’s dark fantasy world.

So, with the release date right around the corner, here’s what you need to know about the series. Including, it’s release date, cast, plot and more.

Sengoku Youko will debut on Tokyo MX and ABC TV in Japan on January 11, 2024 at 12am JST.

In November 2023, it was announced that the fantasy anime Sengoku Youko would join the roster of exciting new series debuting in Winter 2024. And, as revealed at New York Comic Con, Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan for an international audience.

Sengoku Youko plot

According to the official website for the TV anime adaptation, they’ve currently scheduled the series to air for three cours.

The story revolves around two siblings, Tama and Jinka, and is set in a fantasy world that’s divided into two factions: humans and monsters, known as katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and wants to protect them from evil. However, her brother Jinka, hates them.

Together, along with their swordsman friend Shinsuke, they discover a plot to experiment on humans and transform them into monsters. This begins their quest to defeat whoever is behind it … Even if it means battling against an entire army of warriors.

Sengoku Youko cast and crew

Satoshi Mizukami’s manga serves as the basis for Sengoku Youko, directed by Masahiro Aizawa at the studio White Fox. Established in 2007, White Fox is known for producing Netflix’s 2023 smash hit Pluto, along with other incredible series including Chainsaw Man, Goblin Slayer, and Steins;Gate.

The screenplay is by Jukki Hanada, the series music is by Evan Call, cinematography by Daisuke Horino, art directed by Masayuki Kurosawa and visual effects by Hisashi Akimoto.

The official cast list is as follows:

Sôma Saitô as Yamato Jinka

Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko

Ryohei Kimura as Shinsuke

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan

Yûki Takada as Tama

Is there a Sengoku Youko trailer?

The anime released the official trailer in October 2023. Check it out below and see what you think. Considering White Fox’s credentials, Sengoku Youko looks set to be an epic addition to the winter season.

