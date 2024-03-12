Dragon Ball Z creator gets perfect tribute from WWE superstars

It was only a matter of time before someone in pro wrestling paid tribute to Akira Toriyama, the legendary creator of Dragon Ball who sadly died recently. A fitting ode was performed in WWE, and it’s joyous.

It’s impossible to quantify Dragon Ball’s influence and legacy. The original anime show, and its more popular sequel, Dragon Ball Z, introduced several generations to the medium, breeding lifetime obsessions in the process.

Toriyama was responsible for source manga, and oversaw the animation as well, making him a key figure in anime as a whole. He’s up there with Hayao Miyazaki as a titan whose recognition stretches far and wide.

In the wake of his passing, numerous artists and creatives have expressed their admiration for him. Now, two wrestlers have joined the fold, in appropriate fashion.

Zelina Vega and Naomi perform fusion dance in WWE tribute to Akira Toriyama

Zelina Vega shared a clip of herself and fellow WWE wrestler Naomi doing a fusion dance in-ring during a live event. The two replicated the moves perfectly, before excitedly embracing after managing to meet fingers exactly as required.

Their happiness is infectious, not least because, as you likely know, if a single movement of the fusion dance is off, the results are unpredictable. Let us not forget how many times it took for Gotenks to come out right!

Luckily, Zelina and Naomi were right on form. Zelina has been open about her love of anime and pop culture, wearing ring gear inspired by various franchises, so it’s only fitting she marks Toriyama’s death in such an awesome way.

She joins millions of fans around the world, who are collectively mourning losing someone so creative and influential. Thankfully, we know he appreciated the fandom, going by his final speech. Check out our guides on how to watch Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z if you want to revisit the shows.