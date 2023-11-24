Classroom of the Elite Season 3 gets a release date

As Winter 2024 finally draws near, the highly-anticipated Classroom of the Elite Season 3 reveals its release date.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is an upcoming Winter 2024 anime. It’s a psychological thriller series focusing on high school students. Set in a prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, the series follows Ayanokouji Kiyotaka.

The first season of the anime adaptation was immensely popular among fans, with no news about a sequel for five years. After the second season gained massive popularity, a third installment was announced pretty soon and is all set to premiere in January 2024.

Classroom of the Elite is based on a light novel of the same name by Shougo Kinugasa. The 14-volume long novel was published from 2015 to 2019 and has a total of 110 chapters. Studio Lerche is returning to animate the third season. Here’s a look at the release date of Classroom of the Elite Season 3.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will start airing on January 3, 2024.

The series will first premiere on the AT-X channel on that day at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT) before running on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. The anime will be available on Crunchyroll as soon as the episodes air in Japan. However, the streaming platform has yet to announce the timings. Additionally, we can expect a release date for the English dub soon after Season 3 starts airing.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 trailer and synopsis

KADOKAWAanime shared the first trailer of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 on YouTube along with the season’s synopsis. It reads:

“3rd Term Introduction: Tokyo Advanced High School is a dream-like school that boasts a 100% advancement and employment rate and rewards points worth 100,000 yen every month. However, in reality, it was a merit-based school where only a few students with excellent grades received preferential treatment.

“In the third semester, Ayanokoji and his friends are promoted from D class to C class and head to forest school. What will be held there is a special exam called a “mixed training camp” that will be held jointly by all grades. In this test, students are divided into groups by gender and are graded on a group-by-group basis.

“The students are horrified by the fact that they can’t get a high score unless they cooperate with students from other classes who have been competing against them, and most of all, they are horrified by the rule that any group that fails to reach the borderline will be expelled. The turbulent third semester, which causes upheaval, is about to begin!”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

The first two seasons of Classroom of the Elite are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

